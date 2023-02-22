Versatile and Practical Aquila 42 Yacht Power Catamaran Is Perfect for New Boaters

Aquila Power Catamarans, a global leader in innovative, high-quality power catamarans, was present at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show last week with a six-powercat display, including the brand-new Aquila 42 Yacht, a model characterized by practicality and comfort meant to offer boaters a great way to enjoy the ocean.
The Aquila 42 Yacht boasts the latest technology and a slew of innovative features that one can find on larger models from the shipbuilder. With two comfortable staterooms, a utility cabin, and generous spaces for sunbathing and entertainment, this all-new model ticks a lot of boxes for many people.
World-renowned French studio VPLP took care of the exterior design of the new vessel, while Chedal Anglay penned off the interior design. With an overall length of 41ft 6in (12.6 m) and a 21ft (6.4 m) beam, the Aquila 42 Yacht is both shorter and thinner than the previous model in the lineup - the hugely popular 44 Yacht - but offers the same level of comfort.
“The all-new Aquila 42 Yacht ticks off all boxes Aquila and our designers VPLP Design were looking to achieve on a smaller model,” Jean Raas, Managing Director of Sino Eagle USA, comments. “It is a true offshore cruising yacht that has been built to the strictest CE Category A regulations while at the same time providing you with exceptional performance in all conditions.”
Boasting dual vinylester resin-infused hulls, the catamaran is both strong and light. In standard form, the 42 Yacht offers two spacious cabins plus a utility one forward. The owner’s suite occupies most of the port hull, while the other stateroom is in the starboard hull. There is also plenty of storage inside, and comfortable areas to enjoy the open waters in the cockpit, flybridge, and foredeck. Prospective owners who feel like they will want to invite more guests onboard their yacht can opt for a different configuration, with three or four cabins.
In the three-cabin configuration, the utility room is expanded to include a double bed and an en-suite bathroom. To attain the four-cabin configuration, designers fitted two cabins sharing a bathroom in the port hull.
power catamaran includes three different outdoor entertainment spaces, so there is plenty of room for guests. The aft cockpit features a wide sofa and a table, as well as a small bar connected to the open aft galley. Moreover, guests will enjoy best-in-class water and dock access.
A flight of starboard stairs leads from the cockpit to the expansive flybridge, where you will find plenty of seating thanks to a central bench-seat helm station, a wet bar, and a ginormous L-shaped sofa. The bow area is a perfect space for lounging with two beautiful sunpads that can fold up.
For those who will use the 42 Yacht for living aboard or long-distance cruising, there is an additional hidden storage space inside the bow for toys and other items.
A central walkway from the flybridge to the foredeck, a staple feature on Aquila's vessels, is present on this model as well.
The interior has an open-space design connecting the galley and the large salon, which is fitted with a C-shaped sofa offering plenty of seating space. The salon boasts large windows with an almost 360-degree view around the boat, bringing in natural light and the environment from outside inside the vessel.
In terms of propulsion, the new powercat can be powered by either two 230 hp or 300 hp Volvo Penta D4 inboard engines.
Thanks to its versatility and practicality, the new Aquila 42 Yacht will be an excellent vessel for new boaters or those looking for a smaller functional yacht to meet their boating needs.
