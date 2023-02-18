This Catamaran Concept Is Focused on Closeness to the Ocean and Enjoying Nature

Superyachts are the kind of toys most people will only ever imagine having the pleasure of owning, and this Cat50 catamaran designed by Pierangelo Andreani is one dream you never want to wake up from. It perfectly exemplifies why twin-hull vessels are the future of sustainable yachting.
This 184-foot (56-meter) beauty is the brainchild of Italian designer Pierangelo Andreani in collaboration with Amedeo Migali, managing director of the Italian company Marine Innovation Consulting and Design (MICAD). It is a statement piece that emphasizes closeness to the ocean and a large variety of entertainment options.
The Cat50 boasts many amenities thanks to its 66-foot (20-meter) wide beam, along with enough space for 12 guests and a crew complement of 16 inside the generous 1,200GT volume. The gorgeous vessel is envisioned to be built out of composite or aluminum, with a carbon superstructure, in theme with modern naval standards.
The propulsion is meant to be just as cutting edge, with hydrogen engines, which would get their fuel from onboard electrolysis powered by solar panels. However, technical limitations mean the project will feature two MAN 2000 engines per hull, one of which is hybrid, for the purpose of immediate feasibility.
The layout is also flexible, with the option to choose a design boasting a third deck, fully dedicated to the owner for maximum privacy. There is also the possibility to go for a version with only four cabins, complemented by a large, socially-focused saloon and a plethora of water toys.
The design language of closeness to the ocean that defines this catamaran concept is further accentuated by the overhangs situated toward the stern and the gargantuan windows that create an uninterrupted flow of natural light.
There is also the multi-purpose deck, also situated towards the rear of this striking catamaran. It serves multiple purposes, including the ability to be turned into a shallow pool that allows guests to safely swim in the ocean. This is also where tenders and toys can be stored when in an elevated position, even doubling as a helipad and allowing quick VIP access.
From here, guests have direct access to the main deck, which is absolutely stunning. The design pays a lot of attention to social areas, and this is among the most important. The alfresco lounging and dining area with plenty of seating is complemented by a full bar and offers a tremendous unimpeded view of the ocean, creating a unique feeling.
This leads to the upper deck, which, yet again, features an emphasis on water. Here, guests can either choose to lounge in the sun, enjoy the sunset or take advantage of the infinity pool overlooking the main deck.
Although less impressive, there is also the bow deck. It features similar options for lounging and socializing, albeit less equipped than its stern counterpart. What it does offer, however, is an amazing opportunity to enjoy the light breeze while sailing the calm sea on a sunny day.
Overall, this catamaran offers a superb design, truly Italian in both its striking looks and socially-oriented nature. It takes the concepts that make catamarans special and showcases just what can be achieved with a lively imagination.
The Cat50 boasts many amenities thanks to its 66-foot (20-meter) wide beam, along with enough space for 12 guests and a crew complement of 16 inside the generous 1,200GT volume. The gorgeous vessel is envisioned to be built out of composite or aluminum, with a carbon superstructure, in theme with modern naval standards.
The propulsion is meant to be just as cutting edge, with hydrogen engines, which would get their fuel from onboard electrolysis powered by solar panels. However, technical limitations mean the project will feature two MAN 2000 engines per hull, one of which is hybrid, for the purpose of immediate feasibility.
The layout is also flexible, with the option to choose a design boasting a third deck, fully dedicated to the owner for maximum privacy. There is also the possibility to go for a version with only four cabins, complemented by a large, socially-focused saloon and a plethora of water toys.
The design language of closeness to the ocean that defines this catamaran concept is further accentuated by the overhangs situated toward the stern and the gargantuan windows that create an uninterrupted flow of natural light.
There is also the multi-purpose deck, also situated towards the rear of this striking catamaran. It serves multiple purposes, including the ability to be turned into a shallow pool that allows guests to safely swim in the ocean. This is also where tenders and toys can be stored when in an elevated position, even doubling as a helipad and allowing quick VIP access.
From here, guests have direct access to the main deck, which is absolutely stunning. The design pays a lot of attention to social areas, and this is among the most important. The alfresco lounging and dining area with plenty of seating is complemented by a full bar and offers a tremendous unimpeded view of the ocean, creating a unique feeling.
This leads to the upper deck, which, yet again, features an emphasis on water. Here, guests can either choose to lounge in the sun, enjoy the sunset or take advantage of the infinity pool overlooking the main deck.
Although less impressive, there is also the bow deck. It features similar options for lounging and socializing, albeit less equipped than its stern counterpart. What it does offer, however, is an amazing opportunity to enjoy the light breeze while sailing the calm sea on a sunny day.
Overall, this catamaran offers a superb design, truly Italian in both its striking looks and socially-oriented nature. It takes the concepts that make catamarans special and showcases just what can be achieved with a lively imagination.