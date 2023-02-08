Kevlar-Hulled Catamaran Comes With Glass-Bottomed Pool: Meet the VisionF 100

It’s always a good sign of business when you start an announcement with the mention that whatever it is you’re introducing is already in high demand. VisionF Yachts knows all about that.
The Turkey-based shipyard is a relatively new presence on the market, but it’s already causing both figurative and literal waves with its lineup of catamarans. After the initial VisionF 80 model, VisionF Yachts introduced the VisionF 60 model and is now branching out into yacht-like builds, with the new flagship 100 model. They preceded the announcement by saying that two units have already been sold.
With its dual hulls, a catamaran provides a much more stable and comfortable experience at sea than a typical monohull. For all you millionaires reading (and looking to add to your collection of expensive toys), we should note that catamarans also offer a larger interior volume as compared to a yacht, as well as better efficiency and higher speeds.
Catamarans might look boxier or less impressive in design from a distance, but in reality, they can offer a handful of advantages over a monohull yacht. And they also bring the same kind of luxury amenities and features millionaires have grown accustomed to – and expect from a yacht.
The yard describes VisionF 100 as sharing the same DNA as its smaller predecessors, but with everything blown up to scale, so that it becomes worthy of being included in the superyacht category. The VisionF 100 might not be as elegant or mysterious as the VisionF 80 BLK, but it comes with dual hulls made of kevlar composite, so it’s lighter and more durable. It’s actually the first model in the lineup to use kevlar instead of aluminum or fiberglass, as well as the largest this far.
This flybridge cat is 30.5 meters (100 feet) long and has a beam of 12 meters (40 feet), which means it boasts an incredible amount of space, both inside and out. The draft measures 1.2 meters (4 feet), allowing it to explore shallow waters without issues, drop anchor closer to shore, and go into bays where no superyacht would go.
superyacht-like amenities, including a spectacular glass-bottomed pool on the foredeck – a must for any self-respecting millionaire. This is no “regular” glass-bottomed pool either: due to its location, this 3.7 square-meter (40 square-foot) body of water hangs in between the two hulls, so the view from the transparent bottom is of the sea below. This beats any James Bond-type of pool that looks into a nightclub, or most pools on this kind of luxury craft.
With a sizable sundeck of 116 square meters (1,249 square feet) that can be turned into an open-air gym or yoga studio, VisionF 100 becomes the perfect vacation boat. The sundeck also holds several tanning and lounging areas, including a dining area and a bar. An indoor, 100 square-meter (1,076 square-foot) saloon is also available, for more formal occasions.
The exterior dining area represents another highlight of this cat, thanks to the sofa design with a shifting backrest and a fold-down terrace right behind it. For social gatherings at mealtime, the sofa faces the dining table, and the terrace can be elevated to offer protection from the elements. For lounging and tanning, the sofa can face the other way, and the terrace folds down and out over the stern, maximizing the area with sun exposure.
The layout of the hulls can be customized to include six guest staterooms with ensuite bathrooms, a large galley, and three crew cabins with separate access. It can also integrate a larger master suite facing forward, with private terrace (by means of fold-down bulwarks) and direct access to the foredeck.
with Silent Yachts for a line of solar-powered electric cats, so maybe the 100 model will benefit from the conversion at some point.
Since these are custom yachts and because, in certain circles, “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it,” pricing on the VisionF 100 model has not been revealed. But the yard’s founder and CEO Coskun Bayraktar says that two such units will hit the seas in two years’ time: “We have sold the first VisionF 100 in kevlar composite and we are going to deliver the catamaran in early 2025. And we plan to start building the second unit that will be launched in March 2025.”
