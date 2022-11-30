The Enea Concept Is an e-Catamaran With Holes in the Hulls for Better Maneuverability

Common sense would say that you shouldn’t want to put holes into any watercraft, but the Enea concept is here to prove there are exceptions to every rule. Because, in this case, holes serve the purpose of enhancing stability and performance.
Enea is an award winning concept for an electric catamaran by yacht designer Sebastiano Canto, presented at the recent Venice Boat Show 2022 and recognized with the NY Product Design Award 2022, in the Electric Boat category. It is a striking-looking, modular and competitive electric catamaran, which stands out from similar watercraft by the two holes in each hull.
Canto describes this type of dual hull as revolutionary, as it blends aesthetics with functionality to reduce the overall weight of the cat and decrease lateral wind resistance. In doing so, the Enea attains higher maneuverability and stability, and offers improved seakeeping abilities. Plus, it looks very fetching.
The layout is equally impressive, because the entire surface up top is walkable and 100% customizable. In total, Enea offers 15 square meters (161.5 square feet) of free space that can be arranged whichever way the occasion requires, from a setup with a dining area to a beach club, and a more casual seating arrangement.
The catamaran is 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) long, with a beam of 2.5 meters (8.2 feet), and would be powered by two Yamaha Harmo electric engines of 3.4 Kw each, delivering a total of 10 hp. According to The Robb Report, that would take the Enea to a top speed of 8 knots (9.2 mph / 14.8 kph), which isn’t particularly fast but is a solid option if you consider it would travel without noise and emissions.
Range and other specs have not been made public with the project. Canto hasn’t said whether there are any plans to bring the Enea into the realm of real seafaring, but the mere fact that the concept got industry recognition could be a first step in the right direction.
