The Panacea for Any Sailor With a Dream and a Fair Bit of Money May Be the Cure 55

Most car folks out there understand what it means when one refers to a car's negative camber- It aids in cornering when you are taking to the track. Well, that term has never been used to describe a catamaran, until now!
Cure Marine's new $1.77 million high-performance 54.58-foot (16.64-meter) catamaran may be the first vessel to boast a negative camber. What do we mean by that? Well, the hulls are canted by 2.5 degrees, which means that when under sail and heeled over, the carbon fiber catamaran will run on its true hull allowing for easier sailing in heavy air. It may look like any other cat at the dock, but this aspect of its performance capability is not so obvious.
In terms of other specifics, the Cure 55 makes the most use of lightweight carbon fiber in the mast, longeron, stanchions, and forebeam. The latest in Harken deck hardware, North 3Di sails and B&G instrumention come standard with optional sail packages available.
Power is provided a 57 hp (42.5 kW / 57.8 ps) Yanmar diesel engine with high-output alternators eliminating the need for a genset, a 13 kWh Victron electrical storage system, and a 3 kW solar system.
The Australian-made Cure 55 has a 8.69-meter (28.51-foot) beam providing plent of space in terms of accomodations, entertainment areas, and storage. The standard layout has a luxurious owner's suite in the starboard hull while the port hull has both a fore and aft cabin with separate head and shower compartments.
A spacious saloon with plenty of visibility and natural light provides seating for eight around a portside dining table adjacent to the c-shaped all-electric galley that includes a large refrigerator and freezer.
Articulating helms with accessible lines nearby are part of a large cockpit area with seating for up to twelve people that offers a clear unobstructed view of the saloon area. An enclosed loop electric traveller system, as well as electric halyard and mainsheet winches come standard with additional options available.
The Cure 55 just may be the beginning of a new and innovative appraoch to catamaran design focused on creature comforts while not sacrficing performance under sail or the ability to sail short-handed or single-handed.
