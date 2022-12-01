This Redesigned Vintage Airstream Sits in One of the Highest Spots in the Hollywood Hills

We’ve seen many vintage Airstream trailers that were beautifully redesigned, but few with such stunning views. Admiring the Los Angeles city lights, the famous Hollywood sign, and the canyon from one of the highest spots in the Hollywood Hills, while accommodated in a stylish iconic trailer with a private deck, is surely a unique experience.
In 1948, two friends decided to travel to Europe in their Airstream, after playfully painting the words “Globe Trotters” on the side of the trailer. These happened to be Airstream founder Wally Biam, and Cornelius Vanderbilt, and their adventure was the starting point of a very popular line – the Globetrotter Travel Trailers. These models brought a European twist to the iconic American design, and continue to be manufactured in Jackson Center, Ohio.
Today, the modern version of the iconic Airstream Globetrotter is packed with top-level technology and premium furniture, with pricing starting at $126,900. But you can enjoy the experience of a retro Globetrotter for way less, by booking this beautiful trailer turned into an Airbnb in Los Angeles.
It’s no wonder that this place was dubbed “one of the most creative vacation rentals in LA” by the LA Weekly magazine. It’s one of the few sitting at 1,400 feet (426 meters) with breathtaking views. But it’s not all about the views. A 1969 Airstream Globetrotter, this trailer was completely stripped and redesigned.
It was adapted for modern comfort requirements, meaning that it comes with high-speed Wi-Fi, TV, Apple TV, and power outlets with USB ports. But it’s not perfect – there’s no kitchen, and there are certain inconveniences that guests need to keep in mind (for example, the toilet is similar to those used on boats, and the windows could easily be broken by the strong winds if not properly secured).
However, there’s a cozy bed for two, an indoor shower and an outdoor one, plus a fridge and a coffee maker. To make the most of the great views, the vintage Airstream comes with a generous deck with lounge seating and a fire pit.
The Airstream is so versatile that it integrates even in the most unusual landscapes, but it sure looks right at home overlooking the LA city lights.
