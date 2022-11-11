Road to Rum Race Claims Four Sailors as Day 2 Unfolds

While the start transpired in great weather conditions, mishaps and other elements kicked in as the fleet approached the Spanish coast for the second day at sea.
As Day 2 of the 3,542-mile (5,700 km) Route du Rhum single-handed race began many of the sailors have settled in for their journey across the Atlantic that has them running southward passing the Azores to starboard with increased winds.
As with any form of racing whether on land or at sea, there has already been fallout from Day 1. For starters, the record fleet of 138 entrants has been reduced by four as the respective skippers have pulled out of the race and eleven others have made stops for repairs.
Overall leader in the Ultim 32/23 class (the fastest class) Charles Caudrelier aboard 'Maxi Edmond de Rothschild' is thought to have jumped the line potentially leading to a penalty however, he is roughly 20 nautical miles (nm) (37 km) farther south than his nearest competitor François Gabart.
The Ocean 50 class has three rookie sailors in the top four with Quentin Vlamynck's 50-foot (15.24 meter) trimaran ' 'Arkema' leading the way on a southerly heading.
Charlie Dalin and his 'Apivia' lead the IMOCA class still on a southwesterly heading with Louis Duc aboard Five Lantana Environnement some 23 nm (42 km) behind.
Corentin Douguet aboard 'Queguiner Innoveo' leads a compacted group of Class 40s followed by Lipinski on Credit Mutuel.
The Rhum Multi class is led by 'CMA Ile-de-France 60000 Rebonds' and skipper Brieuc Maisonneuve followed by Roland Jourdain aboard We Explore.
Rhum Mono class sailors lag behind the other classes in terms of boat speed and ability to handle rough seas. As a result, Wilfred Clerton aboard 'Cap Au Cap Location' has stayed on a westerly course where he will encounter rougher weather but will make significant headway to the west.
This race known as the 'Road to Rum' from France to the Island of Guadaloupe is known to be one of the more difficult single-handed sailing races in the world behind the Vendee Globe that also starts in France.
Sailors will experience unpredictably rough seas as they venture out across the vast Atlantic over the next 7-10 days.
