Eastbay 60 Mixes Downeaster Design With Modern Boating Innovations and Relaxed Comfort

Yachts are uniquely cool and inspirational, as much for the freedom they represent as for their luxury. However, the problem with yachts is that they are toys for the ultra-rich and just a dream for anyone else.
But they are not the only vessels on the water that can bring freedom and style. There are these relatively small boats called Downeasters. They are attainable even for people in the middle class, fitting for their roots of being rugged boats used by Northeastern fishermen.
But even though they are known for being built to last and able to handle rough waters, that is not all they bring to the table. The Eastbay 60, built by the GB Marine Group, is a perfect example of this. It is a luxurious Downeaster that handles like a dream in any condition and does so looking gorgeous.
The new Eastbay 60 continued the successful 44 series and carried over the V-Warp hull. Yet, it is built on a new platform that completed the transition from its predecessors to larger ships demanded by its customers. Thus, it boasts better performance and comfort. Unlike a traditional deep-V hull, which requires a lot of energy to push the boat out of the water, the V-Warp is designed to stay in the water, maximizing waterline length and slicing through the waves.
Mark Richards, CEO of GB Marine Group, also focused on minimizing weight in the build process, a key factor stemming from his sailboat-racing career. As a result, carbon fiber has been used extensively throughout the Eastbay 60, ensuring a low center of gravity.
As the name suggests, this boat is 60 feet (18.55m) long and has a beam of 19 feet (5.8m), with a draft of just 4 feet (1.2 m), giving it a total displacement of 59,500 lbs. (27,000kg). Luxury was also a primary focus in this large form factor, with the upper deck flowing freely between the lush saloon in the cockpit and the lounge area aft. There, a handcrafted table takes center stage and is flanked by an L-shaped settee.
The same theme continues on the lower deck, where three staterooms with ensuites can be found, fitting for the largest Eastbay built. Everything benefits from premium attention to detail, thanks to being handcrafted. Everything has been considered, from the additional saloon on the lower deck to matching graining on the satin-finished teak and plenty of natural light.
When it comes to speed, the Eastbay 60 is not lacking either, thanks to the option of equipping the 1,000hp Volvo Penta IPS 1350s. This gives the boat a top speed of 38 knots (44mph / 70kph). However, the standard engine is a more modest Volvo Penta IPS 950s, with just 725 HP and increased efficiency. It boasts a range is 844 nautical miles (971 miles / 1,563km), going at 21 knots (24mph / 39kph). With all of this in mind, the Eastbay 60 is a great offering for the segment and one that puts boating within reach of more people.
