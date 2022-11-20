The Ocean Fifty's Began Arriving This Morning in the Route Du Rhum With Others To Follow

Just as he had planned Erwan Le Roux aboard Koesio took a higher course to be in a position to jibe towards the finish line in the Ocean 50 class and overtake long-time leader Arkema skippered by Quentin Vlamynck. It was a brilliant tactical move to win the 12th Route du Rhum with Arkema finishing second.
Sebastien Rogues at the helm of Primonial is just 60 nm (69 miles / 111 km) from Pointe-A-Piter and is expceted to finish sometime tonight.
A wave of IMOCA class boats is expected to reach the finish line in the ealry hours of Monday and it remains a two-boat battle; Thomas Ruyant aboard LinkedOut who overtook race leader Charlie Dalin on Apivia yesterday, has maintained a slim lead of less than 5 nm (5.75 miles / 9.26 km)just 300 nm (345 miles / 555 km) to go to the finish. As we saw with Ultim class, once these boats reach the Basse Terre buoy that close together anything can happen in the light air on the west side of Guadeloupe.
Paprec-Arkea with skipper Yoann Richomme continues out in front of the Class 40 fleet and holds a 112 nm (128 miles / 207 km) lead over second-place Allagrande Pirelli with Ambrogio Beccaria at the helm. Beccaria is still trying to fend off Innoveo which is just 3 nm (3.45 miles / 5.56 km) behind with approximately 1000 nm (1,150 miles / 1,852 km) to go.
The Rhum Multi class still has Jess, skippered by Gilles Buekenhout out in front of Roland Jourdain's We Explore which is sailing below Jess and seems to be stunted by lighter air and over 144 nm (165 miles / 266 km) behind.
Jean-Pierre Dick's Notre Méditerranée - Ville de Nice remains in command of the Rhum Mono class ahead of second-place Formatives ESI Business School Pour Ocean As Common with Catherine Chabaud at the helm. His lead is still 180 nm (207 mile / 333 km) and Chabaud is sailing way south and will need some help from the win gods in the coming days to play catch-up.
