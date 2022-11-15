One Boat Catches Fire and Sinks, Some Retire, While Others Sail On to Guadeloupe

Amedo was limping back to Cascais in Portugal as a result of sustaining damage when an explosion and ensuing fire engulfed his boat, forcing him to abandon ship and watch his vessel sink. Thankfully, Amedo, 44, was taken aboard M/V MAERSK BRIDA some three hours later uninjured and en route to Ponta Delgada in the Azores.
The Ultim 32/23 class boats are just east of the island of Guadeloupe and as of this writing, leader Charles Caudrelier (Maxi Edmond de Rothschild) is just under 600 nautical miles (nm) (690 miles / 1111 km) from the finish line followed by François Gabart (SVR-Lazartigue), who after trailing by over 100 nm (115 miles / 185 km) overnight, has managed to get within 70 miles of Cauudrelier. Gabart is sailing higher up and 5 knots (5.8 mph / 9.2 kp/h) faster than the leader. If things remain the same as they should in the trade winds, it will be a sprint to the finish.
Quentin Vlamynck at the helm of Arkema in the Ocean 50 class continues to lead Erwan Le Roux aboard Koesio by over 70 nm (80 miles / 129 km) in light winds. With almost 2000 nm (2301 mile /3704 km) still to go, the fleet will hit the trades in the next 24 hours, adding to the pace.
The 34-boat IMOCA fleet is led by Charlie Dalin on Apivia, who was stuck in a high-pressure zone with light air appears to have made the trades and is cruising along nicely at 16 knots (18 mph / 30 kp/h), followed by Jeremie Beyou on Charal some 76 nm (87 miles / 140 km) back. However, the rest of the fleet appears to have also made the trades and is in hot pursuit on similar headings.
Jess, skippered by Gilles Buekenhout, continues to lead the Rhum Multi class. Currently, on a due westerly course, he is almost 100 nm (115 miles / 185 km) abreast of We Explore, which is on a more southerly course. The fleet is rather scattered just south of the Azores and as far south as Madere.
The Rhum Mono class continues to be led by Notre Méditerranée - Ville de Nice and has increased the lead over Formatives ESI Business School Pour Ocean As Common to 100 nm (115 miles / 185 km) over the last 24 hours.
Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc on the fleet. Guirec Soudée (Freelance.com) in the IMOCA class suffered a serious tear in his mainsail and is retiring from the race. Matthieu Perraut, skipper of Inter Invest (Class40), damaged his rudder and crash box after hitting an unidentified object in the water and is out of the race.
François Guiffant, skipper of the IMOCA Kattan, and Jean-Pierre Balmes, skipper of Class 40 FullSave have also retired due to mechanical problems.
In total, 20 boats have either sunk or been retired from the 2022 Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe race.
