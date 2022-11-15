One Boat Catches Fire and Sinks, Some Retire, While Others Sail On to Guadeloupe

Whether one is a motorboater or a 'rag-bagger' (sailor), the biggest concern any seafarer has other than staying afloat, of course, is having a fire aboard their vessel. To make matters worse, if a fire occurs in the middle of the drink, it can often be catastrophic. That is exactly what happened to IMOCA class French skipper Fabrice Amedeo aboard Nexans-Art & Fenêtres at 1132hrs UTC on November 14.