Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Enters the Liberty Walk Mode Using Countless Mouse Clicks

Has Liberty Walk gotten their hands on one of the 112 copies of the modern-day Lamborghini Countach, which adds the LPI 800-4 suffix? Nope, as what we have here is nothing but a mere rendering.
Still, if the Japanese tuner ever gets to modify the rare electrified supercar, then chances are it will look like this, more or less.
On the more part, we’d add a bigger chin spoiler, larger wing out back, flares with visible bolts, and perhaps new color, different wheels, and the typical ‘imagine all the people’ decals. On the less part, we’d mention the privacy windows all around, and smoked headlamps.
Ildar_project, who is the pixel artist behind this digital illustration, hasn’t dropped a CGI of the back end, but there we’d expect a bigger diffuser, next to the big wing that's already visible, and perhaps larger tailpipes. An adjustable air suspension would likely be part of the makeover too, and knowing Liberty Walk, they’d probably sell the body kit as a whole, made from different materials, and charge more for the wheels and suspension.
One thing that they won’t do to it is tweak the drivetrain. The Countach LPI 800-4 builds on the Aventador, so it is only natural that it uses the same 6.5-liter V12. However, it also uses the Sian FKP 37’s supercapacitor, and a small electric motor. It has 814 ps (803 hp / 599 kW) to play with, and the Raging Bull states that it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds from a standstill. The 200 kph (124 mph) mark is reached in 8.6 seconds after taking off, and it will run out of breath at 355 kph (221 mph).
Now, before wrapping it up, we’ve got to ask the question: do you think the Liberty Walk makeover would work on the Countach LPI 800-4, or would it be too much?
