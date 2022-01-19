The First Private Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Is Ready for Delivery

Lamborghini wanted to conclude the Aventador platform’s career with a bang and this sounds (or rather looks) exactly like the Countach they introduced 50 years ago. It appears the first unit of the limited edition run has been completed and caught on camera while leaving the gates of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.
The Countach LPI 800-4 is a modern reinterpretation of the legendary car Lamborghini introduced half a century ago, with only 112 units planned. It’s based on the Sian FKP 37, which in turn was a revamped version of the Aventador. If you wonder what’s with the 112 units production run: it’s a nod to the original Countach, which was developed under the “LP-112” model designation number.
The new Countach is a highly sought-after collectible and this explains why it was sold out long before the first unit was completed. The first happy owner was supposed to get the supercar “early 2022” and it looks like the Italians are right on track with the schedule. At least judging by the video posted online by a well-known car spotter that goes by the name of “Varryx.”
This is by no means the first public appearance of the Countach reincarnation, but it’s supposed to be the first example destined for a private owner. The lucky guy ,who spent at least $2.6 million for his Countach LPI 800-4, appears to have ordered it in the same white color as the example introduced last summer at Goodwood. There’s just one difference regarding the wheels, which appear to be coming from a regular Aventador. Most probably, the factory uses a replacement for post-production duties, to avoid damaging the original wheels before delivery.
To be sure, white was a popular color with the original Countach owners, too. As Lamborghini pointed out, many of those who ordered the new Countach were also owners of the original car. It’s only natural that they order the modern iteration in the same color as the original, but we should also see more colors popping up around the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory any time soon.
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, as its name suggests, is a hybrid model with the engine longitudinally mounted behind the seats (LPI stands for Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido). The engine power hovers around 800 horsepower, with an all-wheel-drive configuration (hence the 800-4 designation).
If you have a taste for numbers, the V12 engine is a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated unit delivering 770 HP. This is helped by a small 25 kW electric motor for a total power of 803 HP. This should propel the new Countach from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, with another 5.8 seconds needed to reach 124 mph (200 kph). The top speed is 221 mph (355 kph).
