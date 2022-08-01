Here's How You Can Thrash the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 for Free

Is there a catch, you ask? Why, of course there is, because no one will ever hand you a high-end supercar and tell you that you can thrash it around for as long as you want, without any consequences.
That said, the only way you can put the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 through its paces is in Asphalt 9: Legends. The blue-blooded model has officially made its videogame debut today (August 1), and to celebrate it, Gameloft has organized a competition divided into two elimination stages, followed by the Grand Finals.
In the first and second qualifying sessions, hosted between August 1 and 7, and August 22-28, participants will compete in a single-game mode to achieve the fastest lap time possible. The quickest of them will be entered in the Grand Finals, with the double-elimination races determining who will take part in the iOS Final that will be live-streamed on the automaker’s social media channels.
“Asphalt 9: Legends is a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that will give thousands of fans the opportunity to discover our hybrid supercar,” said Lamborghini’s Marketing Director, Christian Mastro. “The Countach LPI 800-4 is the heir to a legendary car, capable of revolutionizing the world of super sports cars, and building a fundamental part of Lamborghini’s genetic heritage.”
Unveiled last summer as a modern ode to the iconic classic Countach, the LPI 800-4 uses the Sian FKP 37’s supercapacitor, a small electric motor, and the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. It builds on the Aventador, featuring a whole bunch of novelties, including exclusive exterior design and a hybrid powertrain, and enjoys a combined 803 horsepower (814 ps / 599 kW). Lamborghini says that from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 2.8 seconds, and it can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 221 mph (355 kph).
