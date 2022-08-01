autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Here's How You Can Thrash the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 for Free

Home > News > Videogames
1 Aug 2022, 09:11 UTC ·
Is there a catch, you ask? Why, of course there is, because no one will ever hand you a high-end supercar and tell you that you can thrash it around for as long as you want, without any consequences.
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 7 photos
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
That said, the only way you can put the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 through its paces is in Asphalt 9: Legends. The blue-blooded model has officially made its videogame debut today (August 1), and to celebrate it, Gameloft has organized a competition divided into two elimination stages, followed by the Grand Finals.

In the first and second qualifying sessions, hosted between August 1 and 7, and August 22-28, participants will compete in a single-game mode to achieve the fastest lap time possible. The quickest of them will be entered in the Grand Finals, with the double-elimination races determining who will take part in the iOS Final that will be live-streamed on the automaker’s social media channels.

Asphalt 9: Legends is a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that will give thousands of fans the opportunity to discover our hybrid supercar,” said Lamborghini’s Marketing Director, Christian Mastro. “The Countach LPI 800-4 is the heir to a legendary car, capable of revolutionizing the world of super sports cars, and building a fundamental part of Lamborghini’s genetic heritage.

Unveiled last summer as a modern ode to the iconic classic Countach, the LPI 800-4 uses the Sian FKP 37’s supercapacitor, a small electric motor, and the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. It builds on the Aventador, featuring a whole bunch of novelties, including exclusive exterior design and a hybrid powertrain, and enjoys a combined 803 horsepower (814 ps / 599 kW). Lamborghini says that from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 2.8 seconds, and it can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 221 mph (355 kph).

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Lamborghini Lamborghini Countach Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Countach Countach LPI 800-4 videogames Asphalt 9 Legends supercar
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories