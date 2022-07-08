Review: Is the New Lamborghini Countach More Than a Hybrid Aventador With a Body Kit?

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Treats Countach LPI 800–4 Owners With Exclusive Collectors' Items

2 This Is How You Can Thrash the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 With Minimal Investment

3 The First Private Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Is Ready for Delivery

4 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Hits the ‘Used’ Car Market With Unbelievable Price Tag

5 Here's the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Just Like We Anticipated It