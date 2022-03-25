This Is How You Can Thrash the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 With Minimal Investment

Ever dreamed about putting the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 through its paces without paying a fortune for one? Well, now you can, and as you can probably tell, there is a big catch.
First and most important, you’ll have to be familiar with Rocket League, as the hybrid supercar is coming to the popular videogame in just a few days. Secondly, you will have to pay 1,100 in-game credits for the bundle, which, besides the vehicle, includes the engine audio, two sets of wheels, Argento Luna decal, and a special player banner.
“With a stylish wedge shape, and audacious engine… Oh, come one, what more do we need to say? It’s THE COUNTACH LPI 800-4!!” Rocket League says in the official announcement, adding at the same time that the Countach LPI 800-4 bundle will be available to gamers between March 30 and April 5. Also, they state that Lamborghini will return as the official sponsor of the 2021-2022 Series, with the Winter Major event that runs from March 23 to 27.
Unveiled last summer as an ode to the original Countach, the modern-day variant is based on the Sian FKP 37, which, in turn, builds on the Aventador. It retains the iconic shape of the old-timer, albeit modernized, and thanks to the new running gear, it is a force to be reckoned with.
The Countach LPI 800-4 combines the brand’s famous naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with a 48-volt electric motor. The latter is housed inside the seven-speed automatic transmission and contributes to the combined output and torque of 803 hp (814 ps / 599 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). According to the official spec sheet, the supercar takes only 2.8 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and will run out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph).
