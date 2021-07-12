The Countach Story: From Its Humble Beginnings to Reshaping Lamborghini

Celebrating the model’s 50th birthday, the Raging Bull has launched the first of four videos (one each Monday) that recounts the legacy of the supercar by involving inspirational personalities. The first to speak about it is Marcello Gandini, the man who created the futuristic shape of the Countach that still defines modern-day Lambos.1971 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 – The ‘Idea Car’
Ferruccio Lamborghini wanted a revolutionary machine to continue the legacy of the Miura, and in 1970, he pushed his team to come up with it. Its successor would have to be quicker and more tech-advanced, and while the 12-cylinder unit remained, its position was changed from rear transversal to rear longitudinal, and its displacement was increased from 4 to 5 liters (from 244 cu-in to 305.1 cu-in).
Named the LP 500, the prototype, which had to sit under the spotlight at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, was the one that debuted the Countach moniker, which is “an exclamation of the Italian Piedmontese dialect that indicates astonishment and admiration for something,” Lamborghini explains.1973 Lamborghini Countach LP 400
Even though it was an instant success, the Countach was far from being ready. Thus, the development and testing phase began, during which Bob Wallace spent around two years driving and fine-tuning it.
The road tests revealed that the 5-liter powertrain was “too immature and delicate” for such a ride, so a 4-liter unit replaced it, with six Weber twin-body carburetors, making 375 HP at 8,000 rpm, and rocketing it to almost 300 kph (186 mph).
At the 1973 Geneva Motor Show, car #1120001, a prototype, greeted the audience, with a tubular trellis frame, and aluminum body painted red. The vehicle was then repainted medium green for the Frankfurt, Paris and Earls Court London events, and sold to Switzerland. In the early 2000s, Lamborghini bought it and it is now on display at the MUDETEC Museum.
Only 152 units of the Countach LP 400 were built until 1977.1978 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S
From 1978, the LP 400 was retired and replaced by the LP 400 S. This version had extended fenders to house the new 205/50 front and 345/35 rear Pirelli P7 tires. It also came with a front apron and optional rear wing for enhanced track capability, and production was capped at 235 cars.1982 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 S
Unveiled at the 1982 Geneva Motor Show, the Countach LP 5000 S came with an updated interior and a new engine, with an almost 5-liter displacement that kicked out 375 HP at 7,000 rpm. It retained the carburetors, though after making its way to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, some units were equipped with Bosch electronic injection.
Production ended after 323 units, in 1985, when the LP 5000 Quattrovalvole was shown to the world at Geneva. This was the first model officially imported to the United States. 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 Quattrovalvole - The First US-Approved One
Boasting an impressive 455 HP at 7,000 rpm, the Countach Quattrovalvole had a 5.2-liter (317.3 cu-in) engine, with four valves per cylinder (hence the name), and new carburetors. The ones sold on the other side of the pond came with electronic injection.
The Quattrovalvole was the first Countach officially approved for the US market, but some of them made their way there before it. Until 1988, when assembly ceased, 631 examples were made.1988 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary
More mature than ever, the Countach 25th Anniversary was the last evolution of the project. It made its public premiere at the 1988 Paris Motor Show to celebrate Lamborghini’s 25th anniversary, with significant visual updates and minimal mechanical improvements.
This version had a tweaked chassis for the implementation of new Pirelli P Zero tires, enhanced engine cooling, more comfortable seats with less bolstering and electric adjustment, and electric windows. Horacio Pagani (yes, THAT Pagani) revised the styling, making it a bit rounder.
The Countach 25th Anniversary examples sold in the US were exclusively fitted with electronic injection, while the rest of the world got theirs with carburetors.
In total, Lamborghini made 1,999 units of the Countach, excluding the first LP 400. Its success story was continued by the Diablo, from the 1990 to 2001, and then by the Murcielago, which was kept in production until 2010, when the Aventador was introduced.
Now, the Italian auto firm has bid farewell to the 12-cylinder supercar with the Aventador Ultimae, which came out last week, boasting an amazing 770 brake horsepower from the 6.5-liter V12, which rockets it to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds.
