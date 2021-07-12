The Countach Story: From Its Humble Beginnings to Reshaping Lamborghini

More on this:

1 The Evolution of Lamborghini’s Heart and Soul, the Naturally Aspirated V12

2 Lamborghini Countach Gets Modernized as the Huracan From the 1980s

3 Lamborghini's Countach LP 500 Prototype Turns 50, This Is Its Captivating Story

4 Lamborghini Countach Modern Tribute Is a Huracan in Disguise

5 Lamborghini Countach "Elettrica" Looks Like The Mother of EV Conversions