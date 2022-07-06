Lamborghini Treats Countach LPI 800–4 Owners With Exclusive Collectors' Items

As Lamborghini has kicked off the deliveries of the Countach LPI 800-4, they have also started giving owners exclusive items.
The first one came upon signing their order in the form of a congratulatory letter, signed by CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Due to its papermaking techniques, with ”intricate interplay of laser-engraved solids and voids, constructing and deconstructing the silhouette of the Countach LPI 800-4, and bearing the CEO’s message of sincere congratulations,” this is “a collectors’ item in its own right,” the Italian company says.
While waiting for the brand-new supercar to be delivered, owners also received an exclusive painting, made by Mateusz Wowk, artist and exterior designer at Lamborghini Centro Stile. Additional unique items tied to the Countach LPI 800-4 are in the making, and they will be handed out to owners of the exotic machine by their local Lamborghini dealers. It is worth noting that none of these are available to purchase separately, though we reckon that some of them will hit the World Wide Web eventually.
Unveiled at last year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Countach LPI 800-4 brings the iconic nameplate and its silhouette, into the modern era. Made to celebrate its iconic forefather’s 50th anniversary, production is capped at 112 copies in total, and all of them were sold out in no time, despite carrying a starting price that equaled to over $2.6-million back then.
Powered by the same assembly as the Sian FKP 37, the new Countach LPI 800-4 is just as fast, taking only 2.8 seconds from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph). It can hit 124 kph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph). The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 is backed up by a 48V motor housed inside the seven-speed gearbox, and the model enjoys a total of 803 hp (814 ps / 599 kW).
