2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Caught Flaunting High Voltage Stickers

Named after a Spanish fighting bull, the Aventador is Lamborghini’s V12 flagship since 2011 when the first example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Italian automaker knows that it’s getting on a bit, and in combination with a single-clutch automated manual box, there’s no denying this raging bull has to be replaced ASAP.
The inevitable will happen in 2023, and Lamborghini has a few surprises in store for potential customers. First and foremost, a dual-clutch transmission will enter the scene with smoother and quicker shifts. We also understand that a brand-new V12 is on the menu, different from the L539 developed by the Volkswagen Group specifically for the Aventador. Before it, all V12s used by Lamborghini were based on the 3.5-liter carbureted unit designed by Giotto Bizzarrini in the early ‘60s, following his walkout from Ferrari.
In true Lamborghini fashion, the all-new powerplant is a naturally-aspirated V12 that should sound absolutely fabulous despite the use of gasoline particulate filters in Europe. Speaking of all things Old Continent, the incredibly hard emission regulations forced Lamborghini’s engineers to develop a plug-in system. Whatever nameplate it will bear, remember that the Aventador’s replacement will have to pass Euro 7 regulations in 2025.
The yet-unnamed supercar is certain to feature at least one electric motor, obviously located up front. The Aventador, by comparison, uses a beefy drive shaft to send the goodies to the front wheels. The Ferrari SF90 employs a grand total of three motors, one mounted in the reverseless dual-clutch transmission and two driving the front wheels. The SF90 is, most likely, the benchmark that Lamborghini used to develop this raging bull.
Given how many things have changed from the Aventador, the sticker price of the V12 flagship is certain to go up. The Ultimae, for example, used to retail at a little over $500k in the United States. That’s Ferrari SF90 territory, and pricing will go further up once you go through the options list.
