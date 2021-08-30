Ex-McLaren Designer Praises New Lambo Countach, Yet Butchers It During Shocking Redesign

Frank Stephenson is a man who knows what he’s talking about when it comes to automotive designs. During his illustrious career, he’s worked at Ford, BMW, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia and ultimately McLaren, where as design director, he oversaw the development of the MP4-12C, the P1, 675LT, 570S and the 720S.
Aside from having his own design studio, Stephenson now also has his own YouTube channel, where he talks about all the latest car designs and what he’d do to improve them (if anything). On some models, he barely changes a thing, maybe a vent or something like that. With others, he’ll do a full redesign, from sheet metal to shoulder lines and so on.
It’s hard to disagree with his point of view, most of the time, especially since he usually manages to improve the designs he’s working on. On this occasion though, despite saying that he likes what Lamborghini have done with the new Countach LPI 800-4, he goes on to give it a whole different shape, shortening the front overhang, changing the windows and raising the rear end a bit.
We normally wouldn’t mind seeing a complete redesign, but this one just wasn’t all that good. Sorry Frank, but the shorter front overhang gives the Countach LPI 800-4 an awkward stance, and the new headlights you came up with look like something out of a 1980s science fiction movie. This might be just one editor’s humble opinion, but there’s no way Lamborghini would have ever agreed to give this car a sort of “dystopian, cyberpunk-ish look”, as cool as it might sound.
Stephenson would have also liked it if the taillights were a little bit more original, and he did a good job coming up with a new design, but it’s not like the current units don’t match the design language of the rear end to begin with.
In the end, it’s worth remembering that Lamborghini built the limited edition Countach LPI 800-4 as both a tribute and a novelty item, which means it had to appeal to all buyers, not just die-hard Countach fans.
