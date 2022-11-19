66-Year Old Sailor Travels 4,588 Miles in 3,542-Mile Race and Still Finishes Fourth

In 2018, the Route du Rhum transatlantic sailboat race was an epic battle between veteran sailors Francis Joyon and François Gabart. Joyon would never lead the race, but he would haunt Gabart all the way across the Atlantic before the final turn at the famous Basse Terre buoy just 24 nm (27.6 miles/44 km) from the finish line.
As they navigated the windless west side of the island of Guadeloupe the boats were side-by-side after 3,542 nm (4,076 miles/6,559 km) and over 7 days at sea with just 1 nm (1.1 miles/1,85 km) to go to the finish at Pointe-A-Pitre, Guadeloupe.
After several previous attempts at the Route du Rhum and 30 years removed from his first attempt, Francis Joyon would finally cross the finish first in the record-setting time of just 7 days 14 hours 21 minutes and taste the rum of victory; a remarkable achievement for a man racing against a former Vende Globe winner in Gabart, who he chased down from over 150 nm (172 miles/277 km) at one point.
Even more remarkable is the fact that he beat a boat that was 3-tons lighter, had just set the world record for a non-stop round-the-world journey, and was skippered by a man almost 3 decades his junior.
Fast forward to the 2022 Route du Rhum and the familar face of 66-year old Francis Joyon was there once again aboard the same 16-year old 105ft Ultim 32/23 IDEC Sport boat that he piloted to victory in 2018.
The legendary French skipper would wind up finishing fourth in this year's race almost two days behind the winner, although it is not likely that age had anything to do with it; as Joyon has proved in the past. The fact of the matter is, Joyon finished behind three boats that were equipped with hydrofoils that can significantly increase the speed of a boat.
In fact, had all other thing been equal, Joyon may have run away with the race as he covered over 4,588 nm (5,279 miles/8,496 km) averaging 22.3 knots (25.5 mph/41 kp/h) in a 3,542 nm (4,076 miles/6,559 km) race.
"Will I be here in 4 years? In 4 years, in 8 years, in 12 years! This may not have been my last shot of rum. I love sailing alone. I have learned a lot of things on this Route du Rhum even though we have been sailing on the boat for five years. For example, I only have half my winches working, so I learned to do without!"
A true sailor!
