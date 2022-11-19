Video: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Flaunts Overlanding Mods on Public Roads

Having been teased a few times ahead of its premiere scheduled for the end of the month, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has now been caught in the open, testing on the roads near the brand’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.
Looking like the closest thing to an overlanding supercar ever signed by the Raging Bull, the Huracan Sterrato will inevitably take on the likes of the new Porsche 911 Dakar.
It rides higher off the ground than any other V10-powered vehicle made by Lamborghini, and it has fender flares at the front and rear. Two additional lights attached to the front bumper, on each side of the corporate logo, are other novelties, together with that rear scoop. The wheels are also fatter, and the alloys new.
We’d expect some upgrades made to the driving modes, as the jacked-up Huracan could feature additional ones to further differentiate itself from the rest of the family. The engine will obviously be the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, and if the latest reports are accurate, then it might be identical to the one powering the Huracan STO.
The latter has 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque available via the loud pedal. With that much oomph, the Huracan Sterrato, which will also feature an all-wheel drive system, is believed to take a little over 3 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill.
Lamborghini’s third product that will be able to venture off the beaten path every now and then, after the LM002 and Urus, is due in just a little over a week from today. The Italian auto firm has announced that it will premiere on November 30, at Art Basel, in Miami, so we’re close to finding out all the juicy details about it, as well as the availability, and perhaps pricing too.
Keep in mind that the Huracan Sterrato is probably the brand’s final non-electrified model ever, as from next year, every new vehicle that they make will be assisted by electricity.
