2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Graces LA Auto Show, Will Travel Roads Unknown for $222k

Inspired by the legendary Paris-Dakar rally, Porsche’s racing legacy there, the birth of the company’s AWD, as well as the desire to offer an off-beat collectible, the 911 Dakar - now at the LA Auto Show - is rarer than hen’s teeth.
First, let us talk about the dry figures. Designed for the 2023 model year, the long-in-the-making Porsche 911 Dakar is an utterly exclusive model, limited to a mere 2,500 units. As such, the U.S.-market MSRP of $222k is probably just the starting point, and from then on, only the sky is the limit for affluent customers and their whale-sized bank accounts.
Then, after also paying $1,450 for delivery, processing, and handling, expect the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar to arrive at nationwide dealerships next spring, just in time to kick off the road trip adventures. Its ability to be as comfortable off-road as it is on the highway does not incur a hefty weight penalty, as the Dakar version is just 16 lbs. (7.25 kg) heavier than a 911 Carrera 4 GTS with PDK with a curb weight of 3,552 lbs. – 1,611 kg.
The car now sits 50 mm (1.96 in.) higher than a normal 911 Carrera with the Sport Suspension, and its standard lift system can raise the ride height another 30 mm (1.18 in.) at up to 105 mph (169 kph) for spirited off-road driving. Pirelli developed special Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires (245/45 ZR 19 front, 295/40 ZR 20 rear), and the eight-speed PDK is mixed with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering.
Its heart and soul is the 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer mill that is good for 473 hp and 420 lb.-ft. (570 Nm) of torque, so the 911 Dakar can sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.2 seconds, 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and has a tire-limited top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Wow, those were a lot of numbers. Now, on to the adventure and heritage goodies.
First, notice how the CFRP hood blends with the fixed rear spoiler, red forged aluminum front/rear hooks, the flared wheel arches and rocker panels, plus the stainless-steel protection elements front/rear/sides. There is also an optional roof basket (with its own, roof-mounted 12-volt-socket for the additional headlights) and roof tent. Meanwhile, the interior gets standard Race-Tex upholstery with Shade Green stitching, the latter being an exclusive 911 Dakar exterior hue.
LasT but not least, Porsche offers an optional Rallye Design Package to pay tribute to their first Paris-Dakar victory from 1984 (which also marked the introduction of AWD for the company), as well as an exclusive Porsche Design Chronograph 1 - 911 Dakar or the Chronograph 1 - 911 Dakar Rallye Design Edition.
