New Lamborghini Sterrato Prototype Spied Without Camouflage

In production since 2014, the superb-looking Lamborghini Huracan leveled up from a good ol’ manual and a jerky automated manual to a dual-clutch transmission. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese also made it a proper track weapon with the introduction of the Performante, which has been since replaced by the rear-wheel-drive STO and Tecnica.
The question is, how can the Huracan evolve from here on in? Sterrato is the answer you’re looking for, the Italian word for dirt road. Obviously equipped with all-wheel drive, this variant of the Huracan is expected to launch by the end of 2022 as the final purely internal combustion engine model from the celebrated automaker founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Teased kicking up dirt in July 2022, the Sterrato was teased once again last month doing what it was designed to do. Although it doesn’t have the ground clearance of the Urus or the go-anywhere capability of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon equipped with the Xtreme Recon Package, it certainly is utmost impressive for a V10-engined thoroughbred whose Performante-badged predecessor lapped the Nurburgring in 6 minutes and 52 seconds.
Carparazzo Varryx has recently filmed what appears to be a near-production prototype right outside of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, devoid of certain stylistic and functional elements featured on the camouflaged vehicles from the aforementioned teasers. What instantly stands out from other members of the Lamborghini Huracan family is the jacked-up ride height and black air scoop that comes out of the louvered engine cover.
The dual-spoke wheels perfectly match those of the Sterrato concept from a few years back, and the roof bars certainly bring the point home. As for the green calipers up front and orange calipers in the rear, such a mismatch won’t be featured on the series-production model. Expected to be limited to 500 units at the least or 1,000 units at the most, the all-road supercar is certain to arrive for the 2023 model year with Huracan Evo AWD-like output ratings (631 horsepower and 443 pound-foot or 600 Nm of twist).
