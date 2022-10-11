Dennis Schroder Back With the Los Angeles Lakers, Pulls Out a Lamborghini Urus on Arrival

Dennis Schroder is one of the most gifted point guards in the NBA. Not quite a star player, but he’s very consistent in putting up solid numbers, mainly by driving to the basket and scoring off the dribble. Recently, he signed a one-year $2.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, in a bid to help LeBron and Anthony Davis bring another championship to LA.
Not to pour salt on a wound here but yes, this is the same Dennis Schroder who once turned down a four-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers, thinking he could eventually earn more as a free agent. Then, he ended up signing a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics, from where he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
The German player is back now with the Lakers, and he recently posted a video on his YouTube channel documenting his arrival at LAX – from where he was picked up in his own matte black Lamborghini Urus, the same one we saw in an older video of his from April of last year.
In that video, we saw the Urus parked next to a white G-wagon and a black Cadillac Escalade, but we have it on good authority that he also owns a Bugatti Chiron and a Rolls-Royce (either a Dawn or a Wraith) - or at least owned.
Back to his Urus, aside from the matte black exterior, we also see that it has black wheels and, if you watch the video, you’ll see the black leather upholstery inside, with white contrast stitching. It’s certainly not the “loudest” Urus spec we’ve ever seen, which is somewhat refreshing.
As for what we can expect from Schroder in a Lakers uniform, this is what he recently told ESPN: “I’m going to make sure everything I can do, I’ll bring to the team to win ball games. I mean, Coach Darvin knows. He’s known me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring. And whatever it is, I’m going to do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”
If you’re a Lakers fan, that probably sounds good to you, although the roster still needs one or two significant tweaks before the "Purple & Gold" can truly compete for another championship.
