2024 Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spied With Trippy Camo, New Headlights

Lamborghini’s best-selling model by far, the Urus, is about to plug into the world of super crossovers with an electrified powertrain.
Following in the footsteps of the recently-unveiled Urus Performante, and Urus S, the Urus PHEV (name unconfirmed) has been spied testing once again, only this time it was based on the facelifted iteration.
Not only that, but it had different headlights than those equipping its aforementioned siblings, which seems like a far stretch for such a model. Why did they go through such lengths? Probably to make it more aerodynamic, this writer thinks, next to the different bumpers and other visual mods over its brethren.
And if you have any doubts that you are indeed looking at the plug-in hybrid model, then all you have to do is look at the left rear quarter panel, as that is where the charging port lies. The fuel filler cap is still positioned on the right rear fender. We’d also expect some exclusive colors inside and out and maybe dedicated upholstery and trim in the cabin. The infotainment system and digital gauges will likely get new submenus.
A new driving mode will allow it to drive on battery power for a few miles, which will juice up an electric motor. It is believed that the Urus plug-in hybrid might share the powertrain with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, and it might launch with around 675 hp. A range-topping flavor of the hybridized Urus might be in the pipeline too, and that one is expected to boast in the region of 820 hp combined.
Since 2022 is the last year of non-electrified Lamborghini launches, as confirmed by CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the Urus PHEV will debut in 2023 before launching worldwide shortly after. In the United States, it should arrive as a 2024 model.
