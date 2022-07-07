Lamborghini Urus Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Over 800 HP Rumored

We’ve heard rumors about a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus for a few years now, and now we get to feast our eyes on the very first spy shots of the model.
Snapped in prototype form testing on the right side of the pond next to a few Porsches, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV (name unconfirmed) looks pretty much like the regular versions of the facelifted iteration. However, it does feature a charging port on the left rear fender, and a sticker on the windscreen that reveals its hybridized nature. As for the fuel filler cap, it is still positioned on the right rear quarter panel.
To the untrained eye, the Urus PHEV will fly under the radar as far as the visual changes are concerned. However, we can see that it has different trim in the front bumper, less aggressive hood, and smaller chin spoiler compared to the EVO. The quad exhaust pipes look different too, and so does the diffuser. Moreover, the wheels equipping this pre-production vehicle are smaller than the ones fitted to various prototypes of the track-focused model that we’ve seen these past few months.
Expect a unique chassis setup, an all-quiet driving mode, and maybe some exclusive upholstery and trim inside, alongside dedicated submenus in the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Power-wise, it has been said that it will share its assembly with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Nonetheless, it will likely set itself apart by boasting much more power. Around 820 metric horses are rumored, and our spy photographers believe that a lesser variant is on its way too, with roughly 675 hp.
Since 2022 will be the Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm’s final year of non-electrified model launches, they will unveil the facelifted Urus, and the track-focused EVO in the coming months. Thus, in all likelihood, the plug-in hybrid is due sometime in 2023.
To the untrained eye, the Urus PHEV will fly under the radar as far as the visual changes are concerned. However, we can see that it has different trim in the front bumper, less aggressive hood, and smaller chin spoiler compared to the EVO. The quad exhaust pipes look different too, and so does the diffuser. Moreover, the wheels equipping this pre-production vehicle are smaller than the ones fitted to various prototypes of the track-focused model that we’ve seen these past few months.
Expect a unique chassis setup, an all-quiet driving mode, and maybe some exclusive upholstery and trim inside, alongside dedicated submenus in the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Power-wise, it has been said that it will share its assembly with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Nonetheless, it will likely set itself apart by boasting much more power. Around 820 metric horses are rumored, and our spy photographers believe that a lesser variant is on its way too, with roughly 675 hp.
Since 2022 will be the Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm’s final year of non-electrified model launches, they will unveil the facelifted Urus, and the track-focused EVO in the coming months. Thus, in all likelihood, the plug-in hybrid is due sometime in 2023.