Lamborghini Chief Says 2022 Will Be the Last Year of Non-Electrified Model Launches

As Europe’s stricter emission regulations are kicking in, automakers are forced to slowly but surely ditch cars packing non-electrified powertrains. Lamborghini, for one, will only launch vehicles with electric assistance as of next year, CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed.
In a sit-down with the Italian media, the Raging Bull’s head honcho has confirmed that 2022 will be the last year of non-electrified car launches, Quattroroute reports. They do remain open to exploiting other fields, however, such as synthetic fuels, though that depends on several factors, such as the demand for such products and future laws.
Now, back to the 2022 launches, Lamborghini has announced that they have four new models in the pipeline for 2022. Two of them will be based on the Huracan, including the Sterrato (name unconfirmed), one will be the facelifted Urus, and the fourth is a yet-unknown model (Urus EVO perhaps?).
Expected at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus will get the usual styling tweaks at both ends and a few changes inside. More importantly, the family will expand with the Urus EVO, believed to be a track-focused version of the super SUV, with enhanced aerodynamics, stiffer suspension, beefier brakes, and more power. The latest reports continue to speak about a plug-in hybrid powertrain, understood to be shared with the one used in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
The Huracan lineup is bound to get two more versions. The first one will be presented in mid-April, according to the quoted website, and the second one will be unveiled before the end of the year. The latter “will be out of the choir, something that only Lamborghini can do” is what Winkelmann was quoted saying about it, and if we were to take a guess, we’d say that this one will be the Sterrato.
Winkelmann also spoke about a fourth model that will join the lineup next to the electrified successors of the Huracan and Aventador and the facelifted Urus, stating that they have yet to decide on the body style. “My dream would be to have the best of both worlds, a 2+2 coupe off the ground,” he said, which will “have a positive impact in the world of super sports cars.”
