Lamborghini Chief Says 2022 Will Be the Last Year of Non-Electrified Model Launches

More on this:

1 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar Makes Spy Photo Debut

2 2022 Lamborghini Urus EVO Goes Commando in the Snow, No Glowing Red Brakes This Time

3 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied for the First Time, Comes With Hybrid V12

4 2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Comes Out To Play in Newest Spy Photos

5 Lamborghini Already Working On Fourth Model Line, 2+2 Grand Tourer Most Likely