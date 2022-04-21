2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Spied With More Vents, More Power

Lamborghini is set to reveal two new versions of the Urus this year, and we have fresh spy shots of one of them. We have previously covered the first variant, which is believed to be a facelift of the Urus that will have EVO in its name, along with a power bump. This variant, seen in the photo gallery, is something else.
According to sources familiar to the matter, the prototype Lamborghini that you can see in the photo gallery is a hotter version of the Urus. Expected to be revealed later this year, the model is rumored to be called Tecnica or Performante, and we are going to stick to the latter, as it seems the most likely to stick.
As we noted above, the Urus EVO will get a power bump with its facelift, and the Urus Performante will be even "hotter," so it is safe to assume it will have even more power at hand. The most powerful version is expected to sit around the 700 horsepower mark.
Since the Brits at Aston Martin launched their DBX707 earlier this year, the folks over in Sant'Agata Bolognese have got their work cut out for them on this one, but also have a sizeable benchmark.
Other changes from a mechanical standpoint include a firmer suspension, at least in the sportiest drive modes, while the brakes have also been upgraded.
Having driven an Urus a few years ago for a different publication, I can say that the brakes were great for street-driving purposes, while the suspension was surprisingly comfortable for a performance SUV. Hopefully, they do not go too far with the stiff suspension part.
Mind you, the Urus used to be the most powerful exotic SUV on the market until the DBX707 was launched, so Lamborghini has had a good run that does not seem to slow down, as the company had recently shown its results for Q1 2022, and things are better than ever.
From a design standpoint, the Performante version of the Urus comes with a vented hood, redesigned headlights, and even more vents on the front bumper.
Other small changes are present, as well, but the vents and the redesigned headlights stand out. The headlights are like the ones on the Urus EVO, but the vents are specific to this variant.
