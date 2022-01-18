2022 Lamborghini Urus EVO Goes Commando in the Snow, No Glowing Red Brakes This Time

Lamborghini took the upcoming Urus EVO (suffix unconfirmed) to Europe’s frozen north for more testing, and this is where our spy photographers captured this prototype keeping the camouflage to the minimum.
We had our doubts as to whether this is indeed the EVO or the normal variant, and after analyzing the scoops to our previous sighting dating back to last May, when we saw another tester in action at the Nurburgring with glowing red brakes, we found out that we are indeed looking at the track-focused model.
From the design of the front bumper, with big upper and lower grilles, and apron, to the vented hood, shape of the side skirts, diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, discreet tailgate spoiler, and even the wheel pattern, all of these are almost identical. In fact, the only thing missing is the upper wing, and the new lighting units, as the latter seem to carry over from its predecessor.
Besides the improved aerodynamics, the Urus EVO, if that is indeed its name, will get a power boost as well, though the output and torque are still well-preserved secrets. Nonetheless, it should launch with well over 641 bhp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), which is how much the current Urus has on tap, produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
Beefier brakes and a stiffer suspension will be other defining features of this version, together perhaps with a few updates inside, like the front seats with extra side bolstering, exclusive upholstery and trim, and dedicated submenus in the infotainment system and instrument cluster.
If the latest reports are correct, then the family will be joined by a plug-in hybrid too, which might use the same assembly as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, albeit with way more power. Some say that it will get in excess of 800 hp, but we’ll believe it when we see it, probably in a few months, as that’s when the facelifted Urus is understood to premiere.
From the design of the front bumper, with big upper and lower grilles, and apron, to the vented hood, shape of the side skirts, diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, discreet tailgate spoiler, and even the wheel pattern, all of these are almost identical. In fact, the only thing missing is the upper wing, and the new lighting units, as the latter seem to carry over from its predecessor.
Besides the improved aerodynamics, the Urus EVO, if that is indeed its name, will get a power boost as well, though the output and torque are still well-preserved secrets. Nonetheless, it should launch with well over 641 bhp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), which is how much the current Urus has on tap, produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
Beefier brakes and a stiffer suspension will be other defining features of this version, together perhaps with a few updates inside, like the front seats with extra side bolstering, exclusive upholstery and trim, and dedicated submenus in the infotainment system and instrument cluster.
If the latest reports are correct, then the family will be joined by a plug-in hybrid too, which might use the same assembly as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, albeit with way more power. Some say that it will get in excess of 800 hp, but we’ll believe it when we see it, probably in a few months, as that’s when the facelifted Urus is understood to premiere.