Lamborghini Urus Convoy Visits Iceland, Super SUVs Get Down and Dirty

Are you a fan of the Lamborghini Urus? Well, then you have missed your chance to experience it on and off the beaten path in Iceland. Or maybe you haven’t, though, for that, you would have to be a Lambo owner, or at least close to the people in charge of organizing various events at the Italian company.
The latest get-together saw around 50 customers and guests from Europe and the Middle East, who visited Iceland for the ‘Esperienza Avventura,’ an event organized for them to enjoy the super SUV in all sorts of environments, and surreal landscapes, which included 11 units of the Urus.
Over the course of a month, split into daily stages of around 300 kilometers (186 miles), attendees went from the new volcano in Geldingadalir Valley, which appeared last year, and the Kvernufoss waterfall, to the Katla Glacier, and the Jokursarlon Glacier Lagoon. CEO Stephan Winkelmann, and the head of Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini, joined them in one of the stages.
“It was extraordinary to see so many Urus all together in a setting like Iceland, with so many different routes and road surfaces in which to put them to the test," said Winkelmann. “Unlock Any Road, the positioning concept that customers recognize in the Urus, was expressed here more than ever: not only because of the different landscapes the cars drove across, and the decidedly adventurous feel of the event, but also because of the multiple Ad Personam configurations offered on board the car.”
In production since the first quarter of 2018, the Urus is Lamborghini’s second high-rider, after the LM 002, and it has helped double the brand’s sales ever since. It shares many nuts and bolts with the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, and Bentley Bentayga, and uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, with 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The Urus is about to be facelifted, with the mid-cycle refresh set to premiere sometime this year.
Over the course of a month, split into daily stages of around 300 kilometers (186 miles), attendees went from the new volcano in Geldingadalir Valley, which appeared last year, and the Kvernufoss waterfall, to the Katla Glacier, and the Jokursarlon Glacier Lagoon. CEO Stephan Winkelmann, and the head of Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini, joined them in one of the stages.
“It was extraordinary to see so many Urus all together in a setting like Iceland, with so many different routes and road surfaces in which to put them to the test," said Winkelmann. “Unlock Any Road, the positioning concept that customers recognize in the Urus, was expressed here more than ever: not only because of the different landscapes the cars drove across, and the decidedly adventurous feel of the event, but also because of the multiple Ad Personam configurations offered on board the car.”
In production since the first quarter of 2018, the Urus is Lamborghini’s second high-rider, after the LM 002, and it has helped double the brand’s sales ever since. It shares many nuts and bolts with the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, and Bentley Bentayga, and uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, with 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The Urus is about to be facelifted, with the mid-cycle refresh set to premiere sometime this year.