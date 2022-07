Harley-Davidson Military Themed Collection Features Pan America and Tri-Glide

ABS

In honor of the longstanding commitment to those in the U.S. Armed Forces who have fought and continue to protect the freedom of the United States, Harley-Davidson introduced last month a two-model, limited-edition 2022 G.I. Enthusiast Collection. Still available , the two models are finished with military graphics over Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint.The Pan America 1250 Special has the look of a modern-day military bike with a taller frame for on and off-road riding. Powered by a Revolution Max 1250 engine producing 150 hp at 9,000 rpm and 94 ft-lb of torque, the Pan America is for those who seek top-of-line performance. A 6.8-inch TFT displays a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, gear, fuel level, temperature, range, phone pairing, and navigation. The base sticker price is $20,799 with options forand custom-painted wheels.The 2022 Tri-Glide Ultra provides comfort and the ultimate 3-wheeled touring experience. Power comes from a twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine producing 121 ft-lb of torque at 3,250 rpm. Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series rubber mounted on 7-spoke aluminum wheels and hand-adjustable rear end ensure a smooth ride. Braking ability is provided by 49 mm four-piston calipers and dual floating rotors front and rear. The TFT display and data features are identical to the standard Tri-Glide Ultra. The fully-optioned sticker price is $38,099.Harley-Davidson also provides military personnel with free shipping of H-D clothing and accessories to all U.S military installations and addresses throughout the globe, free storage of H-D motorcycles while deployed, privileged access to purchase H-D bikes, and reduced rated financing for the purchase of new H-D motorcycles.