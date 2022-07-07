Harley-Davidson Military Themed Collection Features Pan America and Tri-Glide

Since their debut back in the days of conflict during the Mexican Revolution, motorcycles have played an integral role for military means the world over. It was General Pershing who utilized Harley-Davidson motorcycles in his chase to capture Poncho Villa in 1916. Harley-Davidson motorcycles were used on the front lines in the Great War and subsequent military conflicts throughout the century. And now the long and storied relationship between the military and Harley-Davidson continues.
In honor of the longstanding commitment to those in the U.S. Armed Forces who have fought and continue to protect the freedom of the United States, Harley-Davidson introduced last month a two-model, limited-edition 2022 G.I. Enthusiast Collection. Still available, the two models are finished with military graphics over Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint.
The Pan America 1250 Special has the look of a modern-day military bike with a taller frame for on and off-road riding. Powered by a Revolution Max 1250 engine producing 150 hp at 9,000 rpm and 94 ft-lb of torque, the Pan America is for those who seek top-of-line performance. A 6.8-inch TFT displays a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, gear, fuel level, temperature, range, phone pairing, and navigation. The base sticker price is $20,799 with options for ABS and custom-painted wheels.
The 2022 Tri-Glide Ultra provides comfort and the ultimate 3-wheeled touring experience. Power comes from a twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine producing 121 ft-lb of torque at 3,250 rpm. Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series rubber mounted on 7-spoke aluminum wheels and hand-adjustable rear end ensure a smooth ride. Braking ability is provided by 49 mm four-piston calipers and dual floating rotors front and rear. The TFT display and data features are identical to the standard Tri-Glide Ultra. The fully-optioned sticker price is $38,099.
Harley-Davidson also provides military personnel with free shipping of H-D clothing and accessories to all U.S military installations and addresses throughout the globe, free storage of H-D motorcycles while deployed, privileged access to purchase H-D bikes, and reduced rated financing for the purchase of new H-D motorcycles.
