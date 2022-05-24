Lamborghini Urus EVO Coming to Take On the Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX707

Having helped Lamborghini more than double their annual sales, the Urus is now in for its first major overhaul. Well, major may be an overstatement, as they are currently working on the facelifted iteration, and it is the Urus EVO (name unconfirmed) model that has been scooped recently in the open.
Spotted in Germany by our man with the cam, this is the more track-focused version of the Italian super SUV. It looks the same all around as the previous prototypes, which have not had their bodies wrapped in thick camouflage for a few months now, with the same styling for the front bumper, diffuser, side skirts, and discreet tailgate spoiler.
It has four tailpipes, big brakes behind the Y-spoke alloys, and likely a stiffer suspension setup. It will probably feature some modifications over the regular Urus inside, such as new front seats with extra side bolstering, additional carbon fiber trim, and maybe different load- and submenus for the infotainment system. We wouldn’t be surprised if it gets a dedicated driving mode too, but that’s just our two cents on the matter.
For a model that has been spied several times, there are still a lot of unknowns. One of them is the powertrain, though logic tells us that it will be punchier than the current Urus, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 641 bhp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. A plug-in hybrid derivative should join the family, and this one is said to get the same assembly as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Still, Lamborghini will definitely have its way with it, making it more powerful.
Since 2022 will be the brand’s final year of non-electrified model launches, it is clear that the facelifted Urus will premiere in a few months, joined shortly by the so-called EVO (or would it be the Performante?). The rumored PHEV version will probably launch later on.
