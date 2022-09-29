The Lamborghini Urus Is Dead, Long Live the New Urus S With Its Devilish 666 HP

After the unveiling of the Urus Performante last month, Lamborghini’s high-riding vehicle family has grown to include a new model: the Urus S.
Deemed as the successor to the original Urus, which was a huge commercial success with over 20,000 units built, it sports upgrades inside and out, and under the hood.
Starting in the power department, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine has been massaged to produce 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. That’s identical to the Urus Performante, and it represents a 16 ps (16 hp / 12 kW) increase over its predecessor, with the thrust remaining at the same level.
The official spec sheet reveals 3.5 seconds required to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, 12.5 seconds from 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph). This makes it 0.1 seconds and 0.3 seconds faster to 100 and 200 kph respectively than the original Urus. Top speed still stands at 305 kph (190 mph), and it needs 33.7 meters (110 feet 7 in) to come to a full stop from 100 kph.
Lamborghini says that they have retuned the exhaust system to give it a sharper note, and states that the adaptive air suspension enhances the driving feel. Those holding the wheel can choose between the several driving modes, such as the Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego, as well as the Terra, Neve, and Sabbia.
To the untrained eye, the Urus S looks just like the Urus, but there are new front and rear bumpers, new carbon fiber vented hood, and optional roof made of the same lightweight material that lowers the center of gravity, and therefore improves the driving dynamics of the super SUV. A new twin-pipe exhaust system is part of the novelties, together with the standard 21-inch wheels, or optional 22- and 23-inch sets.
For the interior, customers can choose between the new bi-color Sportivo and bi-color Sophisticated options. The former is said to deliver “a more discreet and stylish use of the complementary color,” and the latter brings black leather and several contrasting options. Remote Park accessible via the Lamborghini Unica app, smartwatch controls, connected navigation, and a whole bunch of safety features are all included.
Pricing for the new Lamborghini Urus S starts at €195,538 in Europe, which equals to $188.170 at today’s exchange rates.
Starting in the power department, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine has been massaged to produce 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. That’s identical to the Urus Performante, and it represents a 16 ps (16 hp / 12 kW) increase over its predecessor, with the thrust remaining at the same level.
The official spec sheet reveals 3.5 seconds required to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, 12.5 seconds from 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph). This makes it 0.1 seconds and 0.3 seconds faster to 100 and 200 kph respectively than the original Urus. Top speed still stands at 305 kph (190 mph), and it needs 33.7 meters (110 feet 7 in) to come to a full stop from 100 kph.
Lamborghini says that they have retuned the exhaust system to give it a sharper note, and states that the adaptive air suspension enhances the driving feel. Those holding the wheel can choose between the several driving modes, such as the Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego, as well as the Terra, Neve, and Sabbia.
To the untrained eye, the Urus S looks just like the Urus, but there are new front and rear bumpers, new carbon fiber vented hood, and optional roof made of the same lightweight material that lowers the center of gravity, and therefore improves the driving dynamics of the super SUV. A new twin-pipe exhaust system is part of the novelties, together with the standard 21-inch wheels, or optional 22- and 23-inch sets.
For the interior, customers can choose between the new bi-color Sportivo and bi-color Sophisticated options. The former is said to deliver “a more discreet and stylish use of the complementary color,” and the latter brings black leather and several contrasting options. Remote Park accessible via the Lamborghini Unica app, smartwatch controls, connected navigation, and a whole bunch of safety features are all included.
Pricing for the new Lamborghini Urus S starts at €195,538 in Europe, which equals to $188.170 at today’s exchange rates.