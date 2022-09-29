Urus Taps Into Its Original DNA, Is It a Modern-Day Rambo Lambo?

While the BMW XM is pretending to share its DNA with the iconic M1 mid-engine supercar, the Lamborghini Urus wants to trick people into thinking it is the direct successor of the LM002.
But it’s not, as beneath the skin, it shares some nuts and bolts with the Volkswagen Group’s flagship SUVs, including the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and VW Touareg, whereas the Rambo Lambo has a lot of things in common with the Countach – and an open bed behind the cockpit.
In an attempt to further tie it to its forefather, superrenderscars on Instagram set out to rearrange its pixels, turning it into a super pickup. It, too, has a bed at the back for increased hauling, though it is not going to haul any large things, as it’s not that big.
A side-by-side comparison instantly reveals that the Urus would have needed additional mods in order to become more like the LM002. Here, we would have given it a bulbar up front a bulging hood, fender flares, and some steel wheels, wrapped in fatter tires. But hey, it is what it is, and we reckon that with a decent budget, an enthusiast who doesn’t give a flying hoot about what people think might actually turn it into a rather pretty workhorse. But should they?
Before answering that question in the comments area down below, we will remind you that the Lamborghini Urus has become hotter with the new Performante variant. It sports several visual upgrades that were developed in the wind tunnel, an Akrapovic exhaust system, new steel springs that lower the ground clearance by 20 mm (0.8 in), and lightweight wheels, 22 inches at the front, and 23 at the rear. Power has been bumped to 657 hp (666 ps / 490 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.3 seconds, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
