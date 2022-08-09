Pink Urus Looks Like a Barbie Lambo, Guess Life in Plastic Ain't That Fantastic After All

The Barbie Jeep is far less flashy than this Lamborghini Urus, which is pinker than a teenager girl’s smartphone case and is owned by a young man.
Unless you’re an avid social media user and know what ‘The Hype House’ is, you probably haven’t heard the name Thomas Petrou before. But he is also an entrepreneur, according to most people’s favorite search engine, 23 years old, American, and of Greek origin.
Now, enough about the owner, as we are here to talk about his ride, shared online recently by 1016industries on Instagram. The Lamborghini Urus in question sports a pink look on most of the exterior, contrasted only by the darkened out accents.
Here, it has a few forged carbon pieces, such as the hood, apron, side skirts, wheel arch attachments, and diffuser. It also sports black door handles, side mirror caps, rear spoilers, and part of the rear bumper, complete with the diffuser. The super crossover sits on black concave wheels and has darkened out windows for some much deserved privacy.
We do not know if the young man whose name is written on the dotted line has had something done to the engine, too, but even if he didn’t, it’s not like the Urus is a slouch. As a matter of fact, its performance is on par with previous generation supercars, and it is one of the fastest high-riders that money can buy.
The official spec sheet reveals that it will run out of breath at 190 mph (306 kph) and that it can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 3.6 seconds after taking off. The 4.0-liter V8 engine, with twin-turbocharging, is rated at 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. And just before wrapping it up, we will remind you that Lamborghini is about to introduce the mid-cycle refresh of the Urus, which is currently in the fine-tuning phase.
Now, enough about the owner, as we are here to talk about his ride, shared online recently by 1016industries on Instagram. The Lamborghini Urus in question sports a pink look on most of the exterior, contrasted only by the darkened out accents.
Here, it has a few forged carbon pieces, such as the hood, apron, side skirts, wheel arch attachments, and diffuser. It also sports black door handles, side mirror caps, rear spoilers, and part of the rear bumper, complete with the diffuser. The super crossover sits on black concave wheels and has darkened out windows for some much deserved privacy.
We do not know if the young man whose name is written on the dotted line has had something done to the engine, too, but even if he didn’t, it’s not like the Urus is a slouch. As a matter of fact, its performance is on par with previous generation supercars, and it is one of the fastest high-riders that money can buy.
The official spec sheet reveals that it will run out of breath at 190 mph (306 kph) and that it can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 3.6 seconds after taking off. The 4.0-liter V8 engine, with twin-turbocharging, is rated at 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. And just before wrapping it up, we will remind you that Lamborghini is about to introduce the mid-cycle refresh of the Urus, which is currently in the fine-tuning phase.