Pink Lamborghini Urus Widebody by Kahn Looks Striking

ECU

YES or NO to Soft Pink? Lamborghini Urus Santagata Wide Body By KAHN® New cars available from May 2019 Price £289,995 Email: kahn@kahndesign.com KAHN® Specification: Alcantara & Leather 3d Hybrid Wide Front & Rear Wings Roof Wing Vented Front Bumper Vented Rear Bumper Paint Detailing 23” Type 53 Forged Wheels Privacy Glass Piano Roof Detailing

A post shared by Afzal KAHN® (@afzalkahn) on Feb 6, 2019 at 9:35am PST