Pink Lamborghini Urus Widebody by Kahn Looks Striking

Lamborghini designers faced a serious challenge when penning the Urus, since the high-riding silhouette of the SUV had to stay true to the Sant'Agata Bolognese legacy. And while the resulting design is striking without having to rely on a color to achieve this effect, the proposal that brought us here turns the super-SUV into an attention magnet.
We're talking about a Lamborghini Urus that will be modified by Kahn Design, with the British developer currently weighing its options for the project.
Afzal Kahn, the founder of the company, took to Instagram to share a design proposal with us and you can find this in the post at the bottom of the page. It seems that the aficionado is testing the waters regarding the strong color of the two-tone mix, namely soft pink.
And whether you enjoy the combination between the said shade and black, which is found on the upper and the lower bits of the 650 horsepower monster, or would rather see another shade being used, keep in mind this is a rendering for now.
Color play aside, the specialist promises to do more for the Raging Bull. We're talking about a custom look that involves a widebody approach (front and rear wings), as well as vented front and rear aprons.
Then we have the custom shoes of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy. This Lambo is portrayed here on Kahn Type 53 rims, which come in a 23-inch size, while accommodating yellow brake calipers.
Note that the said rolling goodies have already been brought to life, with these having been installed on what appears to be a Rosso Mars example of the Lamborghini Urus - check out the second post below and you'll understand.
There has been no mention of tech mods so far, but we've already seen the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Lambo taken to 800 horsepower via ECU play, so this part should come easy.
Afzal Kahn, the founder of the company, took to Instagram to share a design proposal with us and you can find this in the post at the bottom of the page. It seems that the aficionado is testing the waters regarding the strong color of the two-tone mix, namely soft pink.
And whether you enjoy the combination between the said shade and black, which is found on the upper and the lower bits of the 650 horsepower monster, or would rather see another shade being used, keep in mind this is a rendering for now.
Color play aside, the specialist promises to do more for the Raging Bull. We're talking about a custom look that involves a widebody approach (front and rear wings), as well as vented front and rear aprons.
Then we have the custom shoes of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy. This Lambo is portrayed here on Kahn Type 53 rims, which come in a 23-inch size, while accommodating yellow brake calipers.
Note that the said rolling goodies have already been brought to life, with these having been installed on what appears to be a Rosso Mars example of the Lamborghini Urus - check out the second post below and you'll understand.
There has been no mention of tech mods so far, but we've already seen the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Lambo taken to 800 horsepower via ECU play, so this part should come easy.
YES or NO to Soft Pink? Lamborghini Urus Santagata Wide Body By KAHN® New cars available from May 2019 Price £289,995 Email: kahn@kahndesign.com KAHN® Specification: Alcantara & Leather 3d Hybrid Wide Front & Rear Wings Roof Wing Vented Front Bumper Vented Rear Bumper Paint Detailing 23” Type 53 Forged Wheels Privacy Glass Piano Roof Detailing
Lamborghini Urus wearing 23” Forged TYPE 52 wheels by KAHN® Photo by @masterkrishan