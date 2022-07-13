Liberty Walk Finally Takes On the Lamborghini Urus, Tunes the Hell Out of It

One might be tempted to think that this is the upcoming EVO variant of the facelifted Lamborghini Urus. But it’s not, as this one came straight from Liberty Walk.
That’s right, the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun has finally decided to launch various upgrades for the best-selling Lamborghini, but there is a catch. You see, it’s not ready yet, as they will officially introduce the bundle at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, this fall.
The renderings shared in the image gallery came straight from Liberty Walk, and they portray the Urus dressed in a jog suit. Modifications comprise swollen up wheel arches, prominent splitter up front, bad-boy hood with a few vents, two spoilers out back, new diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes that now have a square shape, and chunkier side skirts.
Last but not least, there are new wheels on deck, a bit bigger than the standard offering. To better emphasize the upcoming body kit, the tuner has sketched it out on two versions of the super SUV, one of them dressed in green and the other one in white. Both feature the exact same add-ons, for which Liberty Walk is already accepting pre-orders. They haven’t said anything about the price, though interested parties should have no problem finding out how much everything costs.
Now, this being Liberty Walk, a power boost isn’t on the menu. Thus, Urus owners will have to settle for the stock output and torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, unless they have already tuned it. Either that or turn to a different company to take care of the oily bits. The high-rider has 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque on tap, can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 306 kph (190 mph).
