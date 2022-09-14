Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus: We Compare the World’s Two Most Exotic SUVs

Ferrari will tell you that the Purosangue isn’t an SUV. In fact, they insist on us not calling it an SUV, and there’s no mention of this term in the official press release. Instead, they’d simply like us to call it a four-door, four-seater Ferrari and that’s fine, except for the fact that it’s clearly a crossover.
If you’re still trying to pinpoint its exact position in terms of segment, we could say that it sits somewhere between a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and a Lamborghini Urus. The latter is clearly more SUV than crossover, if you appreciate the distinction.
Anyway, we’re not here to talk about the Taycan Cross Turismo, mostly because it’s fully electric and a comparison with the Purosangue would be unfair. This is all about Ferrari vs. Lamborghini. That’s what most people are going to do anyway – compare the Purosangue with the Urus. It’s as inevitable as Thanos.
I’ve taken in a lot of opinions over the past 12 or so hours and purists aside, it seems that everyone likes the way the Purosangue looks. It’s sort of a jacked-up Roma, with a sleek and athletic exterior. Ferrari thinks its design sets it apart from all other four-door, four-seater cars and I’ll tell you what, they’re right. It looks like something out of a Hot Wheels set, and that’s a compliment.

Now, the Lamborghini Urus is clearly a whole different beast in terms of design. Where the Purosangue is very sleek and muscular, the Urus is very sharp and angular. You could simply argue that the Ferrari looks more expensive, seen as how the Urus is more of a traditional SUV, but it’s perfectly alright to like both as far as I’m concerned.
If you need an SUV, the Urus is the more logical choice. It’s bigger, more practical and you can tow your other Lamborghini with it. I’m not sure you’ll be towing anything with the Purosangue. Ferrari haven’t said anything about a towing rating or whether you can even attach a tow bar. In such, the Urus remains more of a family vacation car for your trip to Aspen, whereas the Purosangue can be ideal for picking up three friends and going places where convenience is key. It’s a slightly more practical GTC4Lusso.
Speaking of the Purosangue's interior, it looks more expensive than the Urus’ cabin. According to those fortunate enough to see the car in person, it definitely feels more luxurious than its Lamborghini “rival”. Aside from the fact they both have steering wheels and displays and buttons that perform similar functions, the two don’t have anything else in common, design-wise.
Purosangue will reportedly cost roughly $400,000, and that’s before you add any optional extras. Last time I checked, you could get a brand-new Urus for a little over $200,000, so yeah, it’s double the money. Crazy.
Yes, you get a better interior (seemingly), a more prestigious engine with more power (it should also sound better), but on paper, the Purosangue isn’t that much quicker than the Urus - it has a slightly higher top speed (who cares?), but the 0-60 times are identical. I look forward to seeing how they match up over a quarter mile, where the Ferrari “Not an SUV” should win every time (even over the Urus Performante), but for an extra 200k, it better win without breaking a sweat.
In the end, something tells me that a lot of people who already own the Urus, will simply buy a Purosangue and keep both. They don’t necessarily complement each other, but it’s like when you’re an avid console gamer with money to spare – you'll want to own both an Xbox and a PlayStation.
