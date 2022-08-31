Carlos Sainz Keeps Raving About the Ferrari Roma, Loves the Color

More on this:

1 Carlos Sainz Says Red Bull Were on Another Planet at Spa, Wants Ferrari to Improve Pace

2 Carlos Sainz Is Ready for the Belgian GP, He's Driving a Ferrari Roma for the Race Week

3 Ferrari Will Apply Team Orders When the Time Is Right, Says the Scuderia's Racing Director

4 Karol G Visits the Ferrari Headquarters, Takes a Racing Car for a Spin, She Loves It

5 Carlos Sainz Emerges Triumphant From Spectacular Wet Qualifying Session at F1 Silverstone