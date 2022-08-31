Carlos Sainz Keeps Raving About the Ferrari Roma, Loves the Color

After the short summer break, Carlos Sainz revealed that Ferrari provided him with quite a ride so he could drive around in Belgium – a Ferrari Roma he can’t stop raving about.
Driving for Scuderia Ferrari does come with a lot of perks, which include testing the most powerful street-legal cars. Although the Formula One team has had its struggles this year, the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are currently in the third and fourth spots, behind both Red Bull drivers.
On August 25, ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix, Sainz took to social media to reveal he had arrived in Belgium. He also shared a look at his ride “for the week.” The Spanish driver received a Ferrari Roma to drive around before he was to hit the track at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
And he loved driving it so much. On August 30, he hopped on his Instagram Stories again to rave about the same car. Sharing a short video that shows the supercar, Carlos added on top of the clip: “Love this color.” The Roma he got to drive came in a dark blue exterior color, which seems to be the "Blu Roma" paint, with a light beige interior called "Crema."
Ferrari unveiled the Roma line online on November 13, 2019, choosing the name to honor Italy's capital. The coupe has a front mid-mounted engine with a rear-wheel-drive setup. It's put in motion by Ferrari's award-winning 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged F154 V8 engine. The power unit delivers 612 horsepower (620 ps) between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to these figures, Roma is also fast, being able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.4 seconds and reach top speeds of 190 mph (320 kph).
Carlos Sainz owns a Ferrari Roma himself, but that one is in red. He didn’t rave about that one so much, though.
