First 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Delivered in the U.S. Gets Its First Wash

Eight months ago, Larry Kosilla of Ammo NYC ordered a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, which proved to be the first to pass through the Atlanta Porsche Experience Center in the USA. Since then, Larry has driven the vehicle, and decided to film its first wash, along with a full exterior detail.
Larry has ordered the car that he dreamed about in a stunning shade called Neptune Blue, and he walked us through the experience of ordering a new Porsche, as well as the delivery part. As you will observe in the video, Larry gets a bit excited, as one does when receiving delivery of a new Porsche for the first time. Somehow, Larry's joy transcends the screen, and we cannot help being happy for him.
Once the vehicle gets in Larry's workshop, he walks us through the process of detailing an all-new vehicle, which is more complicated than you might think.
Yes, he drove his brand new car before detailing it, which is understandable to say the least. However, this is the first wash that the first Taycan Cross Turismo delivered to a customer in the U.S. receives, and the detailing specialist shows us what he can do. As you can see, there are a few scratches here and there that need attention.
In total, Larry spent four days cleaning, detailing, and applying protective coatings of all sorts to the first Porsche he bought new. The detailing specialist also revealed that he has detailed many other Porsche models right before delivery at the same dealer in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Larry walks us through the process of washing his car for the first time since delivery, as well as showing a few of the accessories he acquired for the Taycan Cross Turismo. First, he decided to protect his windshield from minor scratches and other damage using a protective foil from Exoshield.
Even if Larry is a professional in terms of detailing, he still opted to apply a paint protection foil. The latter keeps the paint pristine, as well as prevents micro scratches from happening.
Another kind of foil applied to Larry's new Porsche is window tint, and he opted for the Xpel XR Plus Nano Ceramic foil, and he called upon a professional for application. A separate video just on that topic will be published later on this channel, and you can be sure we will cover it here.
The customization process was not complete until a set of spacers were ordered for optimal fitment, while the height sensor arms were changed with an adjustable set (called Ghost Links) to allow an even greater range of adjustment for the air suspension.
