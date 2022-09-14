Ferrari Purosangue Gets Touched by Wheel Aftermarket Magic, Does It Look Better?

After a long and arduous wait, Ferrari has finally officially unveiled the Purosangue high-rider with a naturally-aspirated V12 and the perfect weight distribution you would expect from the Maranello peeps.
Naturally, they refuse to call their new four-door for what it is – a crossover SUV. Sure, that is not going to stop both Rolls-Royce and (above all) Lamborghini from trembling in fear of their ultra-luxury Cullinan and Urus super-SUV market share. Especially since everyone knows this is going to soon turn into a three-way battle for supremacy across all playing fields.
For now, their fortunes are safe – because Ferrari has not kicked off deliveries just yet. But already some folks are gearing up – even if only digitally – for the mighty aftermarket things to come. And there is no need to trust our CGI word because we have no less than six virtual examples courtesy of ANRKY Wheels and HRE Wheels.
Both aftermarket outlets were quick to imagine some CGI Purosangue goodies and start gauging the upcoming aftermarket potential of “the V12 beast of an SUV by the madmen in Maranello,” as HRE Wheels likes to call it nowadays. And they have a trio of options for their fans to choose from, as a crimson Purosangue was rendered on 505M, 522M, and S107SC forged wheels, all neatly dressed up in a popular and timeless gold hue.
Meanwhile, the good folks over at ANRKY Wheels think that a gray Purosangue might “look pretty slick in OEM trim” but they want Ferrari to hold their virtual beer anyway. While the Italian company does that, they are also keen to pop up with some wild flavors: S1-X3 (top, in gold), AN38 (classy in polished chrome), and AN12 (for the dark racer type). So, which one is your CGI flavor?
