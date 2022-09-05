J. R. Smith Buys White Lamborghini Urus With Unexpected Interior

When you see J.R. Smith’s new, white Lamborghini Urus, you would expect it to carry a similar theme on the inside. Wrong. Once you get inside, you can get the party started.
Champion Motoring, a luxury dealership from San Diego, California, that provides exotics to athletes and other high-profile names, has had a pretty good week. Over the weekend, they announced they sold two vehicles they had for sale, a crimson red Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a white Lamborghini Urus.
This time around, we’re going to talk about the latter, which has a very sleek, elegant exterior, with a fun, colorful interior. While you might think that the cabin would either continue the white treatment or go for something classy, this Lambo will surprise you. Because it boasts red and black accents everywhere. This might be what attracted J.R. Smith aka “Swish” to it.
The 36-year-old former professional basketball player played for several teams, before retiring in 2020. He was a shooting guard for the New Orleans Hornets, Devin Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, winning two NBA championships with the last two teams.
He used to put team names in his CV, now he's putting cars into his garage. His 2022 Lamborghini Urus is “fully loaded,” as the dealership writes, and it’s a “one-of-one" build, of course. It rides on 23-inch wheels and comes with zero miles on the clock.
The Lamborghini Urus’s game is also strong. As the only SUV in the Italian brand’s current lineup, the Urus brings in the big numbers: its 4.0-liter V8 engine delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Back in 2018, the Urus was the fastest SUV out there, being able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, according to the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand. It has a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). Although it doesn’t hold “the fastest SUV” title anymore, it’s still battling out there with the fastest. And it looks like it will make a great team with J.R. Smith.
