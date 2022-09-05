Lucid Teases Affordable Air Pure in Labor Day Weekend Tweet, Deliveries to Start This Year

Lucid is not having its best times as it struggles to ramp up production while simultaneously seeking to raise billions in a new funding round. Nevertheless, the company hopes to turn the tide with the release of its affordable Air Pure electric sedan later this year.
The Air Pure was teased in a Twitter post for Labor Day, celebrating “those who roll up their sleeves and get things done.” In one of the pictures taken on the production line, we can clearly see a metal-roof car, a key characteristic of the affordable version of the Air electric sedan named Pure. Air Dream Edition and the Air Grand Touring models available until now come with a standard glass canopy. Of course, the future Lucid Air Touring version also comes with a solid roof by default, but this option would not be available from the start.
The Lucid Air Pure aims to undercut the Tesla Model S price while still offering better specs. The starting price, $88,900, including the $1,500 destination fee, is only possible with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration marked with “later availability” in Lucid’s build tool. The dual motor option adds $5,500 to the price, for a total of $94,400. For comparison, the Tesla Model S starts at $104,990 after repeated price hikes.
Coincidentally, Lucid lists the Air Pure with a range of 406 miles (650 km), exactly one mile above the Model S. Lucid’s range claims are yet to be confirmed by an EPA certification. What’s interesting is that Lucid promises to achieve a higher range with a smaller battery: 88 kWh, versus the 95 kWh, which is believed to be Tesla Model S’s capacity.
Lucid Motors impressed everyone with its first take on the electric sedan theme, the Air Dream Edition. Like other startups building electric vehicles, Lucid was once touted as a “Tesla-killer.” Its CEO Peter Rawlinson even mocked Elon Musk for his “production hell” remarks. Lucid Air is indeed an impressive EV, which grabbed a lot of attention for its 520-mile EPA range. But Lucid wasn’t spared the production hell itself.
The company is now struggling to make ends meet amid a supply-chain crisis and rising costs. Lucid is seeking to raise $8 billion in a new funding round to help ramp production and build a second assembly facility in Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, Lucid has halved its 2022 production estimates to around 7,000 units, which caused the share price to tank.
