What If... Lamborghini Set Their Sights on Making a Porsche Macan Rival?

That’s the thing with battery electric cars – they tend to shake things up within the car industry, where now we’re getting a fully electric Rolls-Royce, EV hypercars, and so on. Porsche understood this quite early and decided to build an electric version of the Macan, which doesn’t even look the same as the internal combustion engine variant (yet), so props to them.
For Lamborghini, though, it would take a lot more than just profits to get them to build a compact SUV, seeing as how they have a reputation to maintain. They do and always have built exotic cars powered by some of the biggest, loudest engines you could find. The Aventador is a flagship supercar, and the Huracan is not far off.
The Urus, meanwhile, is a mid-size premium SUV, but if you ask Lamborghini, they’ll just tell you it’s a “high performance luxury SUV,” without taking size into account. To be fair, it couldn’t have been a lot smaller or bigger than it actually is, considering it’s based on the same MLB EVO platform as the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, or the Audi Q8, sharing several other components with its group siblings.
Anyway, anything smaller than a Urus would be borderline sacrilegious to the car industry as we know it. But again, the industry is changing, and if done tastefully, Lamborghini could conceivably build a baby SUV roughly the same size as the Macan (or Macan EV) while charging double the money. Think about it. They have everything they need. They can use the next-gen Macan platform, especially for a battery-electric powertrain.
2022 Macan GTS, uprated to 500+ horsepower. Or maybe even squeeze in the 4.0-liter twin-turbo FSI V8 from the Urus, de-tuned to 500-550 horsepower. Although, there might be some fit issues, I don’t know, I’m not an engineer.
The only problem, as previously stated, is that, at least right now, it would seriously dilute Lamborghini’s portfolio. Look how long Ferrari waited until they made their own SUV (the Purosangue looks more like a crossover, technically), so I’m not sure a “baby Urus” would win any popular votes among the carmaker’s boardroom members.
Five years ago, you’d probably have gotten sacked just for mentioning it during a meeting:
“Che cosa?!! Un SUV compatto piu piccolo dell Urus?! Esci ora! Non lavorerai mai piu in questo settore!”
Then you’d have had to go live in that neutral ground hotel from John Wick just to feel safe, following such a suggestion.
differently than the Urus, from a visual standpoint – which is exactly what I wanted to show you here with these exclusive renderings.
Our version of this vehicle is small, nimble, and aggressively styled. It almost looks as though the Huracan suddenly morphed into a crossover.
Now, since we’re in the realm of speculation, we can also safely assume that such a crossover would be quite fun to drive, even while going around corners. As for acceleration, let’s just say that wouldn’t be an issue given how much power this thing would have - for whatever reason, I’m picturing a 3.8-second 0-60 sprint time.
