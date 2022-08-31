Porsche Cayenne Facelift Decides Life in Plastic Ain't Fantastic, Loses Almost All Camo

Turning five this year, the third-generation Porsche Cayenne is about to get a mid-cycle refresh. Prototypes of the brand’s flagship SUV have been caught in the open numerous times, and in the previous sightings, the camouflage was minimal.
More recently, however, the fake skin has come off almost completely in the latest set of scoops shared above, which shows both the coupe and normal versions of the 2023 Cayenne, with only a few stickers still present, trying to hide some of the updates.
Sporting new graphics and having a different shape, the headlamps sort of have a Taycan-ish vibe. The bumper is pretty much an evolution of the current one, albeit with new elements, the profile doesn’t seem to have been changed, and at the rear, it has new taillights, bumper, and tailgate, as well as a relocated license plate holder.
Other prototypes of the facelifted Porsche Cayenne have opened up their cockpits to the camera, revealing that it will feature a new steering wheel and different digital dials. It should also get a new infotainment system, as well as updated center console and switch gear, perhaps joined by additional upholstery and trim options.
Details surrounding the powertrain family are a well-preserved secret, but in all likelihood, Porsche’s flagship high-rider(s) will launch with the same units. Some of them could be updated with emphasis on improving the carbon dioxide emissions, fuel consumption, and maybe making them punchier. The current Cayenne is offered with an assortment of ICE mills, as well as several electrified assemblies.
Considering that the fake skin has nearly come off, we reckon it won’t be long until Porsche decides to fully uncover the facelifted Cayenne. The official unveiling date has yet to be announced, but it is probably due in a few weeks/months, as a 2023 model.
