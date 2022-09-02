Lamborghini Urus Fails to Enjoy the Island Life, Gets Crashed in Ibiza

Another Lamborghini Urus was rendered useless subsequent to a crash that supposedly happened not long ago, in Ibiza, Spain.
The pictures and short video shared on Instagram by supercar.fails a few hours ago show the wreckage, with the super SUV resting on the back of a trailer, looking all beat up.
Extensive damages can be seen on the left rear door and quarter panel. The rear bumper has seen much better days, and so has the front left door. Also, it is worth noting that the axle snapped as a result of the accident that we know nothing about, other than the fact that it might have involved a pole.
Unless the structure was affected, bringing the Urus back to its initial condition shouldn’t be that hard, but it will be costly if the insurance doesn’t cover it. Otherwise, it could still bring its owner a lot of money should they decide to strip it down and sell it for parts, as the engine alone is worth a small fortune.
After all, we are talking about a V8, with twin-turbocharging, and 4.0 liters in displacement, capable of pushing out 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention. This enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed in the stock Lamborghini Urus.
As for the go-to Urus these days, it is the Performante variant that premiered last month at Monterey Car Week. A more track-focused version of the regular model, it features more aggressive design, retuned suspension, new wheels, and a few tweaks inside. More importantly, the power has been bumped to 657 hp (666 ps / 490 kW), but the thrust remains identical. Top speed is the same as before, and from 0 to 62 mph, it is three tenths of a second faster.
