Premier League Star Kortney Hause Crashes Lamborghini Urus Through Nursery School Fence

Getting a new car is always exciting, but it takes some adjusting. It looks like Premier League star Kortney Hause couldn’t help but test out his recently purchased Lamborghini Urus, because he soon crashed it through a nursery school fence.
Kortney Hause, 26, who currently plays for Aston Villa, was heading to Villa Park for the team’s match with Manchester City. Just minutes away from his destination, Hause reportedly lost control of his $200,000+ Lamborghini Urus.
Onlookers reported that, after the crash, the soccer player looked bewildered and was in shock. The airbags of his car were deployed after his car hit the fence of the twin Pioneer and Wisdom Academies in Aston, Birmingham, close to the team’s home ground.
Luckily, there were no victims, and a spokesperson called the event a “damage-only collision.” The fence and the Urus was the only one that suffered from the impact. The SUV sustained damages to its front end and sides, but the player walked away unharmed.
Hause’s need for speed might be understandable, as he was behind the wheel of one of the fasted SUVs out there, but defensive driving is always a good idea, especially in wet conditions. As the Italian brand’s first modern SUV, it comes powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit puts out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) between 2,250-4,500 rpm.
The manufacturer also claims the super-SUV can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
According to a witness via The Sun, speed might have had something to do with the crash. “The black Lamborghini lost control in wet conditions. Everyone is shaking at what could have happened.”
This isn’t the first time Hause’s speeding caused a problem. Back in May, he revealed he had to beg officers to let him off a speeding ticket while he rushed on his way to meet Prince William for the opening of the club’s new training ground.
Luckily, there were no injuries on any of those two occasions, although crashing your new vehicle is never fun.
