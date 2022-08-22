Scott Disick Involved in Rollover Crash in His Widebody Lamborghini Urus

Scott Disick likes his cars customized, fast, and in great number. Today, the reality star slash entrepreneur’s vast car collection counts with one item less, as he rolled his widebody Lamborghini Urus over in California.
Celebrity publication TMZ reports that the accident involved just one vehicle and that, despite the severity implied in the headline, Disick was not hurt. He was at the wheel of the Urus when he lost control “while driving near Calabasas,” rolling the car once in the crash. He was alone in the vehicle and, based on initial reports, was not injured too badly.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and noticed Disick had a “minor cut” on his head, for which he refused medical attention. He did not seem impaired and, once all the formalities were completed, he was allowed to go home. He was not issued a ticket. The Urus was towed from the scene, but its exact condition is not known at this time.
When he took delivery of the Urus in the summer of 2021, Disick called it “the best… maybe on the planet.” He brought the Urus new to the RDB LA shop, where it got a custom gray wrap and the full-carbon widebody kit, 24-inch wheels and lowered stance.
Despite the enthusiastic description, Disick seemed the opposite of that as he was taking delivery of the car, with his displeasure peaking when he noticed that the wheel was still the one from the factory. Then again, Disick is known for his sarcasm and rather biting sense of humor, so maybe he was just being funny; after these remarks, he said he would be bringing a new car in to the shop, because he was in the process of changing his entire fleet to matte gray.
Here is one gray entry that will be down for the count at least for a while.
