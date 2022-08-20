Lamborghini Unleashes the Urus Performante, New Rally Mode for Dirt Tracks Included

Having recently set a new Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road record for production SUVs, Lamborghini isn’t playing around with the Urus Performante. Whether it be street, track, or dirt, the first new member of the Urus family takes the boldness, power, and agility of its predecessor and kicks it up a notch.
Sportier and angrier, the new SUV is also 47 kg (103.6 lbs) lighter than the standard Urus, with both cars peaking at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
Boasting 657 HP (666 PS), compared to 641 HP (650 PS) for the Urus, the Performante will get you to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds – 0.3 seconds faster than its sibling – stopping from that same speed in 32.9 meters.
As for the top speed department, what separates the two is a mere 1 km/h (0.6 mph) in favor of the Performante. 306 km/h (190 mph) is still nuts for an SUV, but not much of a difference.
Nonetheless, the Urus Performante comes out swinging. Along with improved aerodynamic efficiency, handling, and stability, the new SUV brings a fresh “RALLY” driving mode besides the other three we’re already familiar with.
If you’re not, STRADA is for comfortable, smooth everyday driving, SPORT offers faster throttle response and more adaptive rear-wheel steering based on your speed, while CORSA gives the driver extreme stability at high speeds.
RALLY, the newest of the bunch, is specifically designed for dirt tracks, bringing out the car’s aggressiveness and sporty nature while spinning its wheels through the dusty desert.
“The Urus Performante takes to the road as a lightweight, honed athlete. Its muscular stance, distinctive design, V8 twin turbo powerplant and lightweight sports exhaust establish it through sight, sound and experience as the most exciting contender on every road, track and loose surface. This is a super sports car driver’s SUV,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer.
If you’re not convinced, that Pikes Peak record should speak for itself.
