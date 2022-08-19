The 2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is All About Extravagance, Comfort, and Exclusivity

Land Rover’s 2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is an opulent vehicle meant for people that like to travel in sumptuous comfort while never giving up on technology and remaining connected with the outside world. This fantastic-looking SUV is being made only for North America and for just 17 enthusiast buyers! It also signals the brand’s renewed commitment to U.S. customers. Here’s everything you need to know.
Land Rover knows how and when to go over the top with its most successful models. The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition closely follows the Defender Trophy Edition. It has been a busy couple of weeks at the British manufacturer and it’s all being done for the Canadian, American, and Mexican markets.
A couple of days ago, Land Rover revealed the first Range Rover House located in Carmel Highlands, California. It’s above the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and it now serves as an exclusive retreat for Range Rover owners. Events like “Select Evenings” and “Art of Coffee” will entertain and help customers of the brand discover new life pleasures.
But one of the most important things presented at the House is the 2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. It has been developed by the best specialists and technicians the company has. The SUV aims to offer its customers an unparalleled experience and change their perspective on lavish mobility.
Design cues have been borrowed from the Carmel area in California which is why the Satin Bronze exterior looks impressively well on the vehicle’s body. It blends right into that scenery place. It also features 23-inch Diamond Turned wheels that have matching Satin Bronze inserts.
The interior of the vehicle is what Land Rover calls “the pinnacle of design and luxury.” There are only four seats, as is expected from a small mansion on wheels. The details, however, are what make the Carmel Edition a thing to look in awe at. Customers will be able to enjoy a full-length front-to-rear console that elegantly hides the electrically powered Club Table and cupholders. There’s also a very well-integrated refrigerator that comes with Darlington Crystal glassware.
The Liberty Blue front seats are installed in contrast with the Caraway rear seats. This cleverly separates the front sitting area from the rear one. It allows passengers sitting in the back to feel at home, while the driver and the front passenger can enjoy a broad selection of refined materials and exclusive design.
Other interior additions are the gloss white ceramic controls and satin white ceramic finishers with mosaic embossed on them.
The vehicle is powered by a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 that puts out 523 HP (530 PS). Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is based on the long wheelbase Land Rover Range Rover SV P530.
The all-new 2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition costs $345,000. That’s, of course, without the delivery and titling fees of $1,475. The four-seater SUV can be acquired only by guests of the recently opened Range Rover House and it will be limited to 17 units – all made for the North American market.
An unspecified portion of the special SUV's price will be donated to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.
